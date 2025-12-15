ISAN Urges Fair, Efficient ISA 2025 Enforcement

The President of the Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN), Moses Igbrude, has underscored the need for efficient, impartial, and forwardlooking implementation of the Investments and Securities Act (ISA) 2025 to unlock sustainable growth in Nigeria’s capital market.

Speaking at the 2025 annual conference of the Capital Market Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CAMCAN) in Lagos, Igbrude stressed that for ISA 2025 to achieve its intended impact, regulators must enforce the law independently while developing the institutional capacity required to supervise all its provisions effectively.

He noted that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) must demonstrate fairness and foresight in its oversight role, allowing operators the freedom to run their businesses without undue interference while ensuring strict adherence to compliance and governance standards.

Igbrude emphasised the need for regulators to build and sustain capacity to manage every component of the new law, from emerging digital assets to conventional investment instruments.

According to him, ISA 2025 must be embedded not only in short-term enforcement efforts but also in long-term market development strategies. Highlighting infrastructure gaps, he called for the creation of a fully integrated and synchronised ecosystem that supports seamless market operations.

He proposed the development of a one-stop platform enabling investors, operators, and regulators to interact efficiently from the initiation to the completion of transactions. Such infrastructure, he said, would remove operational bottlenecks, improve transparency, and foster innovation, efficiency, and trust across the market.

The ISAN president also stressed the importance of enhanced investor protection particularly for minority and core shareholders arguing that safeguarding their interests is fundamental to deepening participation and confidence in the capital market.

He advocated mandatory representation of minority shareholders on corporate boards to ensure their voices influence key decisions and to strengthen corporate governance. Beyond regulation and infrastructure, Igbrude noted that effective implementation of ISA 2025 will require widespread education, awareness, and collaboration among investors, operators, and regulators.

Investors, he said, must understand their rights, while market operators and regulators must consistently demonstrate the competence needed to uphold the law.

By adopting this comprehensive approach, Nigeria, he argued, can transform its capital market into a dynamic, inclusive, and transparent system capable of driving longterm economic growth and positioning the country as a benchmark for financial innovation and good governance in Africa.

Igbrude concluded that the full promise of ISA 2025 will only be realised through deliberate, coordinated action where independent regulation, capacity building, robust infrastructure, and investor protection work together to create a capital market that is efficient, fair, and globally competitive.