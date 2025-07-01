ISAN Denounces Transfer Of Unclaimed Dividends To CBN As “Economic Injustice”

In a fiery denunciation of what it terms a “state-sanctioned seizure of private property,” the Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN) has condemned the recent passage of legislation mandating the transfer of unclaimed dividends from company registrars to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) through accounts managed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

In a strongly worded public statement titled “Empowering Investors. Upholding Justice,” ISAN rejected the move as “unconstitutional, unjust, and economically dangerous,” warning that it threatens the sanctity of private property, undermines capital market integrity, and erodes investor trust in Nigeria’s financial system.

“This move is a gross violation of shareholders’ rights and a dangerous precedent that could unravel the confidence of both local and international investors in the Nigerian capital market,” declared Comrade Moses Igbrude, ISAN’s National Coordinator.

“Unclaimed dividends are not government revenue. They are the lawful property of investors and their heirs, no matter how long they remain unclaimed.”

The controversial provision — inserted into a wider legislative framework — empowers the Debt Management Office (DMO) to open and operate accounts with the CBN for the purpose of pooling unclaimed dividends, ostensibly under the management of the SEC.

Proponents argue the move would aid financial efficiency and eliminate dormant capital. But shareholders argue it amounts to veiled expropriation.

ISAN listed five core objections to the law: violation of ownership rights; a blow to investor confidence; absence of stakeholder consultation; lack of transparency and safeguards; and a regression in efforts toward financial inclusion.