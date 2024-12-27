Isak Scores Again For Newcastle As Bournemouth Extend Unbeaten

Share

Alexander Isak continued his fine goalscoring form as Newcastle defeated 10-man Aston Villa to move fifth in the Premier League table.

The hosts went ahead after only 80 seconds through Anthony Gordon’s excellent, curled finish from just inside the penalty area after Joelinton had led a charge forwards following team-mate Sandro Tonali’s interception inside his own half.

Villa’s chances of getting back in the game suffered a blow in the 32nd minute when striker Jhon Duran was shown a straight red card for violent conduct after a challenge on Fabian Schar.

Isak scored a hat-trick in Saturday’s 4-0 win at Ipswich Town and added Newcastle’s second against Villa early in the second half.

Newcastle sealed a superb victory when Joelinton took advantage of a loose Villa pass from Amadou Onana to curl a 92nd-minute third past Emiliano Martinez.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth extended their Premier League unbeaten run to six matches but could only manage a draw at home against Crystal Palace.

