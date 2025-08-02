Isak: Is Newcastle Losing Battle To Keep Star Striker?

Newcastle United could be on the verge of losing their most prized asset, Alexander Isak, as transfer rumours surrounding the Swedish striker continue to grow stronger. The 24-year-old, who was Newcastle’s top scorer last season with 20 Premier League goals, has become a major target for some of Europe’s biggest clubs, especially within the Premier League.

Liverpool and Manchester City are reportedly leading the race to sign Isak, who joined Newcastle from Spanish side Real Sociedad in 2022 for a club-record fee of £60 million. Since then, Isak has impressed everyone with his pace, movement, skill, and clinical finishing in front of goal. His performances have not only earned him praise but also made him a hot commodity in the transfer market.

Recent developments suggest that Newcastle may be fighting a losing battle to keep the talented forward. According to sources, the Magpies recently turned down a £110 million offer from Liverpool for Isak, making it clear that they do not want to sell their star player—at least not without a huge transfer fee. Newcastle reportedly value the Sweden international at around £150 million, a price tag that could still tempt top clubs like City or Liverpool to return with improved bids.

Isak’s absence from Newcastle’s recent pre-season tour of East Asia raised further questions about his future. While the club explained that he stayed back due to a minor injury, other reports suggest that the striker himself may have chosen to remain in England because of the uncertainty surrounding his next move. This has only added fuel to the rumours that Isak may already be considering a transfer.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has been firm in public, stating that the club has received no official offer from Liverpool and that they are determined to hold on to Isak. However, behind the scenes, it is believed that the club’s hands may be tied if a large enough offer arrives—especially as they work to stay within the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), which limit how much a club can spend on their revenue.

These financial pressures have already caused delays in contract negotiations for several players, including Isak. His representatives are said to be unhappy about the club’s hesitation to offer an improved deal, especially after his impressive performances last season. For a player who is now being courted by top clubs with Champions League ambitions, this could be a turning point.

Liverpool are said to be monitoring the situation closely, especially as they look for a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah, who could leave for Saudi Arabia in the near future. Isak, with his attacking qualities and Premier League experience, is viewed as an ideal fit for Liverpool’s front line.

As things stand, Newcastle fans are growing increasingly concerned about the possibility of losing their star striker. Isak himself has remained silent amid the transfer noise, but that silence is beginning to speak volumes.

With the transfer window still open and big clubs circling, the pressure is on Newcastle to either secure Isak’s commitment with a new deal or risk losing him for a record fee. The question now is: can the Magpies resist the lure of a massive payday and hold on to their talisman—or are they slowly losing the battle for Alexander Isak?