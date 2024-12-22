Isak fires hat-trick in Newcastle’s thrashing of Ipswich

Share

Alexander Isak scored a hat-trick as Newcastle United thrashed Ipswich Town, who remain without a home league win this season.

The visitors only needed 26 seconds to score after the hosts had kicked off.

Ipswich immediately sent the ball out for a throw-in, Fabian Schar played a long pass, Jacob Murphy ran down the right wing and his cross bounced off the heel of Sam Morsy with Isak firing the loose ball into the net.

The goal was originally ruled out for offside but following a lengthy check by the video assistant referee, it was given.

Murphy, who impressed throughout, added a second, shooting in off the underside of the crossbar after good work from Anthony Gordon.

Ipswich last won a home game in the top flight in April 2002 when they beat Middlesbrough 1-0 before being relegated.

Any hopes of a first success at Portman Road in this campaign ended in first-half injury time when Newcastle got a third goal.

Goalkeeper Arijanet Muric tried to play out from the back and knocked a pass to Jens Cajuste inside his penalty area, but Bruno Guimaraes intercepted and Isak had the easy task of scoring his second.

His hat-trick came nine minutes into the second half when he prodded home into the bottom corner after more good work from Murphy.

