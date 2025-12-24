Isak Facing Two Months Out After ‘Reckless’ Tackle –Slot

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has said Alexander Isak faces “a couple of months” out injured after a “reckless” challenge by Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven.

Isak sustained a fracture to his left leg following a sliding tackle from Van de Ven as he scored for the Reds in a 2-1 win at Spurs.

The Sweden international had an operation on what Liverpool described as “an ankle injury that included a fibula fracture”. “It’s going to be a long injury, for a couple of months,” said Slot. “It’s a big disappointment for him and, as a result, for us.”

Van de Ven escaped any punishment for his challenge, while teammate Xavi Simons had earlier been sent-off when he caught Reds centre-back Virgil van Dijk on his calf with a late tackle. On Van de Ven’s challenge, Slot added: “This was for me a reckless challenge.