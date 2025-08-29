Isah (Jesus)

They said, we wish to eat thereof and to satisfy our hearts, to be strong in faith, and to know that you have indeed told us the truth and that we ourselves be it’s withnsses, Isa ( JESUS ) son of Maryam (MARY) said, Allah, our lord, send us from the heaven a table spread with food that there May be for us, for first aid the last of us, a festival and a sign from you and provide us with sustenance, for you are the best of sustainers,

Allah said, I am going to send it down to you, but if any of you after that disbelieves, then I will punish him with a torment such as I hsve not inflicted on anyone among all the Alamin ( mankind and jinn), and remember when Allah will say on the day of resurrection, O Isa ( jesus), son of Mary, did you say to men, worship me and my mother as two gods, besides Allah?, He will say, Glorified are you, it was not for me to say what lhad no right to say.

Had l said such a thing, you would surely have known it, you know what is in my inner self though I do not know what is in yours you only only you are the All_ know of all that is hidden and unseen, never did say to them aught except what you Allah did command me to say, worship my lord and your lord, and I was a witness over them while I dwelt amongst them but you took me up, you were the watcher over them, This is a great admonition and warning to the Christians of the whole world, If you punish them, they are your slaves, and if you forgive them, very you only you are the All Mighty, the all wise.

Allah will say, this is a Day on which the truthful will profit them their truth, their are gardens under which rivers flow in paradise, they shall abide therein forever, Allah is pleased with them and they with him, that is the success paradise, To Allah belongs the dominion of the heavens and the earth and the all that is therein, and he is able he is able to do all things.