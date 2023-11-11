Isaac Moses, Nneka Moses, Akinboboye, Others Honoured At Best Of Lagos Destination Awards

It was a night of glamour and celebration as tourism professionals and others congregated to celebrate and spotlight the finest attractions in Destination Lagos. The event placed the spotlight firmly on Lagos, known for its aquatic splendour, as it recognised and honoured outstanding brands. These prestigious awards were a testament to the unwavering commitment and exceptional contributions of these brands in enhancing the tourist experience, thus bolstering Lagos’s reputation as a must-visit destination.

Among the distinguished winners who graced the stage in various categories were: Best Fun Destination for children in Lagos – Hakuna Matata Theme Park; Best Managed Resort in Lagos – Jara Beach Resort; he Best Tourism Destination in Lagos – Landmark Beach; The Best Hotel in Lagos – Eko Hotel and Suites; The Best Gallery/Museum in Lagos – Nike Centre for Art and Culture;

The Best Cultural Centre in Lagos – Terra Kulture; The Arcs and Glass Award for the Best Architectural Firm in Lagos – James Cubitt and Partners; The Best Hospital in Lagos – Reddington Multi-Specialist Hospital; The Best Nightclub in Lagos – Pablo by Cubana; The Best Indigenous Restaurant in Lagos – Ofada Boi; and The Best Restaurant in Lagos – Eric Kayser.

The night’s festivities also extended to honouring Destination Lagos Icons— visionary entrepreneurs whose determination has transformed Lagos into a top tourist destination. Amb. Isaac Moses and Amb. Nneka Isaac-Moses, Known for their pioneering work in showcasing the rich cultural and natural heritage of Lagos and Africa, clinched the Tourism Promoters award, through their multiple-award-winning programme, Goge Africa, which has been promoting local tourism, African destinations, and investment opportunities worldwide.

Other notable awardees include: Tourism Promotion – Dayo Adedayo, Founder, Dayo Adedayo Photography; Tourism/ Hospitality – Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, Founder/President, La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort; Tourism/Hospitality – Mark and Millie Slade, Founders, Jara Beach Resort; Tourism Support – Lucia Cobbina Shittu, Founder, Artelier Concierge and City Connect by Artelier; Tourism Promotion – Tannaz Ban- ham, Founder, Lost in Lagos; Real Estate – Otunba Olumide Osunsinam, Managing Director, Megamound Investments Limited;

Mixed-Use Development/Integrated Tourism – Paul Onwuanibe, Group Chief Executive, Landmark Africa; and Tour- ism Support – Titiloye Ashamu, Founder, Ethnikologie In his acceptance speech, Chief Executive Officer of Goge Africa, Isaac Moses, expressed deep gratitude, stating, “We are deeply honored to receive this award. The story of Goge Africa cannot be told without the mention of Lagos, where the idea was conceived and nurtured into the global brand it is today.”

The event which held at Eko Hotel and Suites, was organised by Oluwadunsin Oluwasuji, a noted publisher. The event climaxed with the formal launch of “Best of Lagos,” a comprehensive coffee table travel guide for tourists, authored by Oluwasuji.