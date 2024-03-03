Isaac Kekemeke: Nigeria in Retrogression Before Tinubu’s Intervention

The National Vice Chairman (South-West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Duerimini Isaacs Kekemeke in this interview with BABATOPE OKEOWO speaks about the internal wrangling in the party in the zone and his quest to be governor of Ondo State

The South-West is under your watch and has its own internal crisis. How are you dealing with those crises in each state?

I don’t think the South-West is in crisis. The pioneer members of the party, our leader, the party national leader who is now the president of the country and quite a number of the party leaders are from the southwest, we don’t have too many problems. But as in any human organisa- tion, there can be dissatisfaction and little family quarrels. All of which are being effectively managed. As South-West chairman, I do not supervise the South-West, I coordinate, in other words I do not turn myself into an alternative chairman in each of these states. Yes, they have their own chair- men and their own working committees at the state levels and their governors who are leaders of the party in those states, who ensure that the party is strong and able at all times. My own is to coordinate, to cooperate with them to ensure that things continue to be okay and never get wrong. Fortunately, our leadership is able to, they try to nip in the board as soon as possible if they find out that things are getting out of hand. That was what the president did to the Ondo crisis, a few months ago to quell disagreement before it went out of hand.

Do you have a forum where you meet with other leaders in the South-West? If you yes, how often do you meet?

We have a South-West Zone Forum that looks at things when there are problems, raises alarm, and advises and all, but what I am saying is that I don’t get directly involved or turn myself to an alternative organ for the party in the states. What we do is the zonal executive which includes the chairmen of the six states in the zonal executive meeting. We take reports, we know what is happening, if there is anything we can do we do it, I will also relate with the governors who are the leaders of the party in those states and if anything goes beyond us, we quickly give it to our leaders. Yes, there may be individuals who may not feel satisfied as a human, but our party in the zone is peaceful.

What is your take on the com- plaint of citizens of Nigeria about hardship they are facing under the current administration of the APC?

I don’t live in denial and I don’t think that anyone should live in denial that things are hard. Things are very hard. Sometimes, I don’t understand how I survive, let alone how the ordinary Nigerian survived and I think the president himself does not deny the fact that things are very hard for the people, things are so tough. But our only consolation is that everything has been done by this President to reduce this pain and to ensure that this pain stops soonest. What has happened is that the Nigerian ship was driven to reverse, we were driving reverse gear. What Asiwaju is currently doing is to stop the vehicle from driving on reverse. Now putting the vehicle on gear one to cover the ground that has been covered by reverse may take a lot of time so we just put the vehicle on stop reversing and we are beginning to say let us go forward to gear one. It may take time. We can only appeal to Nigerians that the present suffering is a price we need to pay to get things right.

We can only plead with Nigerians that it will get worse before it tries to get better and that steps are being taken every time to ensure that the government introduces measures to make this pain bearable, to make sure that this pain ends soonest, that is all the government is doing. That is the reason why the bold and courageous step to stop subsidy was taken, that is the reason dual exchange rate was abolished, that is the reason all opportunistic politics, policies and behavior of the past that continue to impoverish the poor and make a few rich are being stopped. But so much damage has been done. It is like a plant that was dying from lack of water, almost dead, if you are starting to put water on it, it’s not going to get green and flourish immediately, it will take some time. We can only plead with Nigerians to be calm and hopeful. Things will get better very soon; I am very sure.

It is believed in some quarters that the stoppage of fuel subsidy by the President is the one fighting back to sabotage the plan of the Federal Government, do you share this view?

Some people talk about sabotage, but there are economic realities. The factors are there. For instance, I know that the value of the Naira is a factor of production. If you produce nothing, your currency will be weak. If you are importing everything and not producing, the value of your currency will be weak. If we do not patronise the things that are produced in our country, and we need Dollar to import, there will be scarcity of Dollar and then market forces will be at play, demands and supply will come in and then Dollar will continue to soar. So, it is not that anybody is fighting back but the fact that we must re-orientate this country for us to make sure that we produce and we also eat what we produce. It is about production and attitudinal change, unless we do that, there is no magic.

Don’t you think that the solution should be a top to bottom thing because if our leaders use what we produce, everybody will follow suit?

That is a valid point, and I join you to say that our people in government who are ambassadors of the party must shun flamboyant and must show exemplary leadership in their conducts. Their homes must reflect the time which we are in, must be such that reflect the current hardship in the country and if they do not do so; it means they are not helping the current situation. I employed them to do so too.

Few months ago, Ondo State was engulfed in a political crisis. As one of the National Leaders of the party you seem to keep quiet. Why?

I did not keep quiet, you would recall that the National Working Committee set up a reconciliatory committee, I was the first person to speak with the committee when it was set up, explaining to them what I understood to be the problem. As I have given them my view as to how the problem can be solved, I did not need to go on television to tell the whole world that I spoke to the committee. I felt like the chairman of the zone, South-West and as somebody that loves Ondo State, I should not be part of the problem, I owe the party a duty and the committee a duty to say the truth and to bring my own suggestions that is my style. I was happy I was not part of the problem and I was part of the solution. I made it clear to the reconciliation committee then and to the party, all that had happened was because of the gubernatorial election. Now we have a governor but the elections are still there. Sadly, we lost Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has stepped in.

But the governorship aspirations of individuals are still alive, other people outside Akeredolu’s political family have their own ambitions. I am one of them, I have ambition. There will not be that kind of absolute political peace, because it is method of gubernatorial primaries, all we can say to people is that please do not heat up the politics, do not lie, do not bad-mouth people, work within the rules and sell your style to party members and party leaders, so that at the end whoever emerges we can work together in the general election.

You are one of the governorship aspirants, what are you doing in the regard?

Four years ago, I ran, and I told people if I ran four years ago, except I was playing, there is no way I would not run for the office again. Four years ago, I ran against Governor Akeredolu, in another four years I didn’t run because I was not running, that ambition would still be there. I have a vision towards Ondo State; I have programmes, my enrollment has been more compelling, because somehow the political ship Of Ondo State need a skilled captain, somebody who is a skilled in administration, in party politics, to bringing all the contending forces together, somebody who knows the party in and out and I know the party as the pioneer chairman of the party, and someone God used to put the party together. Somebody who has traversed all the departments in government, the executive, legislature, somebody who has the insight in the judiciary as the Attorney-General as a member of the Judiciary Service Commission, we need such a skilled person to steer the ship of Ondo State, somebody who was not part of the problem, so it has been more compelling for me to run.

It was gathered that the last time you ran, you stepped down for the incumbent. Is it not going to be the same this time around? That is not true, I ran to the end. I was one of the few who ran to the end, I made sure I contested. I was at the Dome (venue of the primary). I participated until the entire process was concluded, and when it was concluded and I did not win, I issued a statement that as it may, people have spoken, I have few supporters. I abide by the decision of the voters, that I would not be leaving the party.

What did you think caused your defeat at the last governorship primary?

I was defeated because I did not have the money, delegates were paid, the incumbency was a factor for Governor Akeredolu. I didn’t have N150,000 to N250,000 to pay delegates. In my very presence, people got money; we were calling for direct primaries, when indirect was chosen, delegates were chosen by him (Akeredolu), that favoured him. That was why I said a particular aspirant has become an empire and that was unfair to the democratic process.

How did you feel seeing your delegates collecting money from other aspirants and abandoning you?

That was the game and when I knew I laughed. I could remember I was singing delegates that collected money for votes and ate good governance. Once you collected money and didn’t vote for me, you have c h o p p e d my good programmes and you w o u l d not be a b l e to enjoy the benefits of the programmes. That is the same thing we are telling the people now, you would enter one chance again if you d o not open your eyes very well.

You said incumbency worked against you last time, now that you are facing another incumbent, what are your chances?

God is the one that gives power, if God decides that he would give us power, irrespective of power of incumbency, irrespective of people who have money, God would open the ears and hearts of the people of this state for them to do what is right. We have people without money who have won elections, who says God cannot do it again? Who says people of this state could not cease entering a bus of ‘one chance’?

If you become the governor, what areas would you focus on most?

I am a candidate who run with an agenda, an agenda that I called an agenda for prosperous and peaceful Ondo State, we lay down our vision, our vision was simple, to create a prosperous and peaceful Ondo State, where citizens would find work to do, whereby citizens would live meaningfully and comfortably, we also have a mission to accomplish that vision and it is with the aid of science and technology and information, maximally impact government revenue on the human and national endowments of the state to create wealth. Our aim in government was clear to make government seeable, touch- able, feelable, so much so that the pain of one is the pain of all, and the team of our campaign is that the only business of government is ensuring the well-being and welfare of the people.

Our main objective was to maximally deploy governmental power to wage war against hunger, poverty, insecurities, with our core values competency, commitment and character, we have education, our plans for education was spelt out, agriculture, our plans were spelt out, industry, our plans were spelt out, entrepreneurship promotion of skills, we set out our plans on tourism and security, for every of our programmes we have strategy of achieving it and we lay them out in a simple and comprehensive language and because we wanted to be found by them we wrote them clearly, we followed after the footsteps of people like Chief Obafemi Awolowo and also Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, this is what we stand for and in exchange for people’s trust.

What do you think is wrong with Nigeria’s democracy?

It is a problem created by all for all, all of us are guilty, it is not only the leaders but also the followers, and I will just believe as we grow in democracy, we would be able to pass some of these things by. I believe that as we become victims of bad governance over a long period of time, people will wise up and do what is right.

Insecurity is everywhere in the South-West, what do you think should be done to tackle this menace?

I personally believe that our president would facilitate the process of ensuring creation of state police. We need regional and state police, constitutional empowerment of local arms, and I am pleading to the president to ensure multidimensional structure in tackling insecurity.