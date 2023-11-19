Isaac Gloria Wins No Makeup Challenge Africa

2 4-year-old graduate of Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa State, Isaac Gloria, who represented Zambia, emerged winner of No Makeup Challenge Africa Season 7. The Pageant held its 7th edition on the 29th of October, 2023, at Art Novaue Event Centre, Owerri, Imo State. Over 80 contestants applied and the selection committee had to pick the Choicest. 12 contestants made it to the Grand finale and 5 beautiful African models won the Titles of the seventh edition.

As Queen Isaac Gloria emerged the winner of 7th No Makeup Queen Africa; Queen Ayenimelo Blessing was crowned No Makeup Queen Tourism 2023, while Queen Mercy E. Ijeh got the No Makeup Queen Culture 2023. At a time when makeup form the most important part of many women’s lives, No Makeup Challenge Africa tends to show that there is still beauty without padding the face with makeup. The CEO and the organiser of No Makeup Challenge Africa, Chuchu D Armani, says the pageant is a prestigious Crown that goes beyond physical beauty.

The organisation aims at helping young girls find their true essence. Speaking about the inspiration behind the beauty contest, he said, “The real African beauty is one thing for sure, I can say inspired me. I can boldly say my pageant is the only one you can see today that promotes black originality. The queens will be on makeup free face throughout the period of the pageant, on stage but dress very well with different African costums or outfits and still stand out with boldness, charisma and proud of their natural beauty.

“I’m not saying I have hatred for makeup or against it. I’m only saying once in a while believe in your natural beauty, be yourself and love yourself. “We search for women that have a big heart towards society. We believe in uplifting and giving a voice to those who have the courage to stand out.” The Event was Proudly Sponsored by: Bashlyks sports & Events House , Explore Tech, houseofelmaris, Kings ventures, 6grafix, donsplash dc, Ikenga palms amongst others