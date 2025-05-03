Isaac And Nneka Moses: Our Most Scary Moments Traversing Africa By Air, Sea

Share

‘Africa is a continent of endless wonders’

Isaac and Nneka Moses, the dynamic duo behind Goge Africa, have spent decades traversing the African continent, showcasing its rich cultures, breathtaking landscapes, and vibrant people. But their journey hasn’t been without its share of perilous moments and unforgettable experiences. The duo spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on some of their most harrowing travel experiences and reflected on some of the countries that have left an indelible mark on their hearts.

Close Shaves: Tales of turbulence and triumph

Isaac: The risks are part of the job, but our passion keeps us going. One of the most unforgettable moments was during a trip to a monastery in Ethiopia. We were advised to leave before 6 p.m., but we got so engrossed in our work that we lost track of time.

By the time we reached the boat to cross the water, it was pouring rain, with thunder and lightning. The captain lost his compass, and the wind was so strong that the boat was tossed violently. There was a monk on board who slept through it all, completely unfazed, but the rest of us were terrified. It was anything but funny.

Another time, we were flying from Nanyuki to Nairobi in a small aircraft with Chioma Akpotha, Uche Jombo, George Nnanwubar, Mr Evans, my crew, and two bloggers. The turbulence was so severe that Chioma was screaming and crying.

Nneka: She wasn’t the only one scared, though. We all were. But Chioma’s reaction stood out.

Isaac: Her fear was contagious, but we tried to act brave, as if we were used to it.

Then there was a flight from Paris to Berlin—or maybe it was Berlin to Paris—where the turbulence was so bad that the passengers, who had ignored us earlier, suddenly started speaking English. “Are we going to die?” they asked. I couldn’t help but laugh. It was ironic how the turbulence united us.

One of the most chilling experiences was on a flight from Gambia to Lagos. The plane had suffered a bird strike, and we were told it couldn’t fly. The Gambian government’s protocol officer took us back to the hotel, assuring us they’d keep us updated.

We expected to fly the next day, but they came for us at midnight and took us back to the airport. The pilot assured us the plane was fixed, but the sound and smoke during the flight were unsettling. Thankfully, we made it to Lagos. That same plane was supposed to fly to Abuja afterward, but it was grounded. Later, it crashed—the infamous Bellview Airlines crash of October 22, 2005.

These experiences remind us that the journey isn’t always smooth, but we press on because we love what we do. Sometimes, you just have to say, “God dey!” and keep moving.

Covering Africa: A continent of wonders

Isaac: We haven’t covered all 54 African countries yet, but we’ve visited more than half. Some countries, we’ve returned to multiple times because of the unique experiences they offer.

Top five African countries: A personal ranking

Isaac: My top five African countries are based on the unforgettable experiences I’ve had there. Being a special guest of a country’s president adds a layer of distinction that’s hard to forget.

The Gambia: The hospitality there was exceptional. Former President Yahya Jammeh went out of his way to ensure our comfort. He even invited us to join him in receiving former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo during his visit. The Gambia holds a special place in my heart because of these moments. South Africa: It wasn’t the government but the people who made our time there memorable. Meeting the late Brenda Fassie, Lebo, Thandiswa, and many others. Also, being hosted by Nigerians living in South Africa was incredible. Initially, there was skepticism, but once they understood our mission—to showcase African culture, music, tourism, and more—they embraced us wholeheartedly. Benin Republic: Proximity makes Benin a frequent destination, but it’s the relationships that make it special. Nigerians who’ve relocated there, like Olanma Ojukwu, Dr Bonny Botoku, the Managing Director of Freedom Hotel, and others, as well as the legendary musician, Nell Oliver, have always made us feel at home. They see us as a bridge to Nigeria, and that connection is invaluable. Kenya: Kenya is always a joy to visit, especially because of the ease of communication. English-speaking countries feel more comfortable, and the friendships we’ve built here with Kenya Tourism Board make it even more enjoyable. Ethiopia: Ethiopia remains a constant favourite. The enduring relationship with Ethiopian Airlines, our friend Daniel Worku, the calm people and their rich history and ancient cities make it one of my favourites.

Nneka’s top five: A love letter to Nigeria



My top five list is a bit different, and I’ll start with Nigeria.

Nigeria: I’m not just saying this because I’m patriotic. Nigeria is my number one because I know it intimately. The hospitality of Nigerians is unmatched. Whether in the South-South, South-East, or North, people open their homes to us.

From the late Otunba Subomi Balogun, who treated me like family, to the emirs who gifted me a horse, crocodile, and ostrich, Nigerians have shown us unparalleled kindness. Despite the challenges, Nigeria is where Goge Africa thrives the most because of the people’s support.

East Africa (Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda): Ethiopia holds a special place because of Ethiopian Airlines’ support. Kenya’s Magical Kenya initiative, I love the city Safari in Nairobi. Uganda’s Wildlife Authority has also been incredible partners. The wildlife and cultural experiences in these countries are unforgettable. Gambia/Senegal: The governments there have been incredibly supportive, making our work seamless and enjoyable Benin Republic: Benin feels like a second home. The proximity and the relationships we’ve built make it a place I can visit anytime, unannounced. Ghana:

The friendships and the cultural similarities make Ghana a favourite. Ahmed Namaan and Seth Ashitey, have been our pillar of support, and the people’s warmth is always refreshing.

Final thoughts



Isaac and Nneka: Our journey across Africa has been a mix of thrilling adventures, close calls, and heartwarming connections. From turbulent flights to royal welcomes, every experience has shaped Goge Africa into what it is today. While governments and corporates have played their part, it’s the people—our fans, friends, and hosts—who have made this journey truly special.

Africa is a continent of endless wonders, and we’re grateful to be its storytellers.

