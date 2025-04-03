ISA Provides Widow Of Investment Opportunities – SEC DG

Share

The recently signed Investments and Securities Act (ISA) 2025 has been described as a revolutionary legislation with the potential to significantly stimulate growth in Nigeria’s capital market and the wider economy.

This was disclosed by the Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, during an interview in Abuja.

Agama said this is significant because it allows other countries to benchmark the Nigerian SEC and capital market with other jurisdictions which will drive friendly investments and investors into the Nigerian capital market and also expand the capital market reach in Nigeria.

The SEC DG said another highlight of the new law is the increasing opportunities available for raising capital in the Nigerian capital market as well as the inclusion of the regulation of online forex for which a lot of Nigerians are involved in, and the introduction of legislation that speaks to digital assets regulation in Nigeria.

According to him, “This is huge because in the Nigerian population, the youths that are involved in this space are many, so providing clarity and providing legal framework and background to this is very essential for our growth. Beyond all of that, we also have the Legal Entity Identifier being introduced into the Nigerian law, which speaks to derivatives transactions.

“The commodities ecosystem is well featured in this law being able to provide regulation regarding the commodities ecosystem from the spot market onto the derivative market and the secondary market. We have also been able to remove by this law restrictions by states and local governments in their ability to raise capital and bring development to their states and, of course, municipal areas. So this for us is very important”.

The SEC Boss emphasized that the provisions of this law are so huge and fundamental in creating a dynamic, resilient and strong capital market that will help in the development of the nation’s economy and help in facilitating Mr. President’s agenda for a one trillion dollar economy

Dr. Agama said beyond all of that, the essence of this law is actually to create a dynamic, inclusive and resilient capital market for the economy, adding that the Commission is committed to moving the capital market and the Nigerian economy forward.

He said, “The capital market is strong enough to provide the much needed funding needs for various sectors of the economy. It is one of the strongest you can think about, our ROI was one of the best in the world last year. When you look at what the capital market has already done with the bank recapitalization, which is still ongoing, you can agree with me that our market is strong.

“Today, the Nigerian capital market has been able to facilitate the raising of capital by banks to the tune of N2.4 trillion and still counting. This has never happened in the history of this country.

“Our responsibility is to facilitate growth, facilitate exchanges and to facilitate the movement of capital and that we have done successfully with this exercise. Other institutions are also raising capital. The Ministry of Finance Incorporated recently raised N250 billion for housing facilitation in Nigeria.

“This tells you the capital market is resilient and it is showing in the activities that are happening in the capital market. In terms of market recapitalization, it has moved to over N65 trillion, and that tells you that the capital market in Nigeria is moving forward,” he stated.

The SEC DG also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering support and also expressed appreciation to the National Assembly as well as the Minister of Finance and the Minister of State Finance

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

