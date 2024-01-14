Isa Gusau: When Death Struck at Noon

It was one of the most difficult phone calls I had to make, afraid of the response that I might get. At the same time, I needed to calm my nervousness which was raised by someone on one of the platforms I belong to. The person posed a question asking for confirmation on the death of Malam Isa Gusau, the spokesperson of the Borno State Governor. As the person picked up my call, I heard him crying, which without any explanation confirmed my fears. I became even more confused as tears rolled down my cheeks uncontrollably.

Before this moment, I was already getting worried when I noticed that his regular posts on the engagements of his principal Governor Zulum were no longer coming up. I had put calls after calls to him but none was going through. I concluded that he must be bogged down with official engagements. I am a firm believer that death can come at any time without notice. But I was not prepared for this. Isa Gusau’s death caught me napping. There was no warning. How could I know? I lost control and wept for the loss of my dear friend.

This is one death too many. Isa Gusau was the perfect gentleman, a thorough professional, and someone who was very respectful to his seniors. He never called me by my name, he always addressed me as Oga Sir. I had many engagements with him both professionally and otherwise, especially while he was pursuing his Master’s Degree in the UK. I am one of those he interviewed for his thesis. Any time there was a new Maiduguri Zanna cap design in fashion, he would get one and send it to me.

Malam Isa Gusau touched so many lives during his stay in this sinful world. I will sorely miss this gentleman whom I held in high esteem. Allah will surely reward him with the best of rewards.