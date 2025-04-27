ISA 2025: Uwaleke Seeks Better Protection For Retail Investors

Share

Despite the significant strides and far-reaching reforms contained in the recently signed Investment and Securities Act (ISA) 2025, there are unresolved issues around market regulation and investor protection not adequately captured by the Act, according to Professor of Capital Market and Director of the Institute of Capital Market Studies at Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Uche Uwaleke.

Uwaleke recommended several measures to be implemented by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to strengthen the enforcement of the ISA 2025, particularly in the area of protecting retail investors on foreign platforms.

He made these observations during his presentation at the ISA 2025 sensitisation workshop organized over the weekend by the Institute of Capital Market Studies in collaboration with the Capital Market Academics of Nigeria.

The session was chaired by Suleyman Ndanusa, former Director-General and Chairman of the SEC, and moderated by Ezeoha, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Alex Ekwueme Federal University. Panelists at the event included Prof. Augustine Agom, Adeshina Bello, Seth Akutson, Aliyu Sanusi, Ayo Adewole, Olufemi Saibu, Yinka Adenikinju, B.F. Nwinee, Bode Ayorinde, Ayo Olowe, Chuke Nwude, and Collins Ajibo.

Uwaleke’s comments followed the signing of the ISA 2025, a legislation designed to overhaul the capital market landscape and repeal the ISA 2007.

The new Act significantly strengthens the SEC’s authority, broadens the definition of securities under Section 26 to include virtual and digital assets such as cryptocurrencies and investment contracts, and empowers the SEC to prosecute Ponzi scheme operators, with penalties including 10-year prison sentences and fines of no less than ₦20 million.

While applauding the SEC for introducing the ISA 2025, which he said would enhance the contributions of the capital market to Nigeria’s economy, Uwaleke pointed out that potential loopholes remain, especially in areas where the law is broad or ambiguous.

He argued that the ISA 2025 does not adequately address cross-border securities trading or regulatory cooperation with foreign jurisdictions.

Foreign platforms offering securities or crypto products to Nigerian users may not fall under the SEC’s jurisdiction if they have no local presence.

Highlighting examples such as Trove, Bamboo, Risevest, Chaka, Passfolio, Hedge, Binance, and Kraken — platforms that offer Nigerian users access to U.S. and Chinese stock markets or crypto investments — Uwaleke noted that many of these apps partner with U.S.-based custodians.

This situation, he explained, could expose Nigerian investors to significant risks without legal protection in case of fraud or platform collapse.

He added that if these platforms’ custodians or brokers fail, investors could lose access to their assets, and offshore apps might not prioritize cybersecurity or customer support for Nigerian users.

Furthermore, Nigerian investors using such platforms may not qualify for protections available under frameworks like the U.S. Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC) or the U.K.’s Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).

The professor also pointed out that while ISA 2025 expands capital market access, it lacks adequate provisions to protect retail investors in private placements or crowdfunding ventures.

He observed that although the Act regulates digital assets, it does not fully integrate oversight for emerging financial technologies such as Robo-advisors or algorithmic trading.

According to him, another gap in the ISA 2025 is the absence of explicit provisions mandating Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) disclosures for public companies, which could lead to underreporting of non-financial risks.

He also noted that while the Act strengthens the Investments and Securities Tribunal (IST), it does not provide for legal aid schemes or structured class actions.

To mitigate these risks and manage the loopholes in favor of Nigerian investors, Uwaleke recommended the execution of bilateral or multilateral memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with international regulators to manage cross-border fraud, digital trading, and compliance.

He suggested requiring foreign apps to register locally before offering services to Nigerians and proposed that Internet Service Providers (ISPs) should be mandated to geo-block URLs of non-compliant platforms.

Additionally, he advocated that authorities should engage app stores such as Google Play and Apple App Store to restrict downloads of non-compliant apps within Nigeria and direct banks, card networks, and payment processors like Flutterwave and Paystack to block transactions related to banned platforms.

In conclusion, Uwaleke described ISA 2025 as a significant step forward in modernizing Nigeria’s capital market framework, enhancing regulatory oversight, and providing stronger investor protection. He expressed gratitude to Collins Ajibo, who joined the discussion from Germany, and other distinguished Capital Market Academics who participated in the event.

These included Malam Mairiga Aliyu Katuka, Chairman of the SEC Board; Umaru Kwairanga, Group Chairman of the NGX Group; Mr. Oluropo Dada, President of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS); Prof. Magnus Kpakol, former Minister of National Planning; Mr. Hassan Bello, Managing Director/CEO of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC); and Suleiman Abubakar, Managing Director/CEO of Sterling Bank, among others.

Share