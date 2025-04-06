ISA 2025 To Boost Investor Confidence – SEC

Share

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has said that the Investments and Securities Act (ISA) 2025 introduces key reforms aimed at boosting investor confidence, strengthening market oversight, and aligning Nigeria’s financial markets with global best practices.

Director General of the SEC, Emomotimi Agama, made this known while providing insights into the new law in Abuja.

Agama described ISA 2025 as a transformative step for the capital market, noting that some of the key reforms include the formal recognition of virtual assets, such as cryptocurrencies, as securities, thereby bringing them under the regulatory oversight of the Commission.

“The Act also expands the definition of securities to cover investment contracts, ensuring that digital asset operators, exchanges, and service providers comply with investor protection standards,” he said.

He added that the new Investments and Securities Act is a milestone development due to the sweeping changes it introduces into the Nigerian capital market.

“The Act helps the SEC project itself as a frontline regulator globally. Being a signatory and ‘A’ member of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), this is a significant effort at attracting foreign investors into the Nigerian economy,” Agama said.

The SEC boss emphasized that the major highlight of the new law is investor protection, which he said is at the core of effective regulation.

“The essence of regulation is ensuring that integrity and transparency are maintained in any market. This will endear the Nigerian capital market to international investors. For us, the ISA 2025 has given us more powers to tackle challenges that have long plagued investors,” he said.

