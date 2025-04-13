ISA 2025: SEC Outlaws Unregistered Digital Asset, Forex Platforms

Share

In a move to fortify Nigeria’s financial regulatory landscape, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has declared it a criminal offence to operate digital asset exchanges or online forex trading platforms without proper registration, pursuant to the newly signed Investments and Securities Act, 2025 (ISA 2025).

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu recently signed the landmark legislation into law, marking a new epoch in capital market governance with an intensified focus on the rapidly evolving digital finance space.

The Commission warned in a statement that any entity offering online forex services or managing digital asset platforms without SEC registration is now operating outside the bounds of the law.

“By virtue of this Act, it is an offence in Nigeria for any entity that is not registered by the Commission to carry out the business of online foreign exchange trading platforms or related services,” the statement read.

The SEC urged aspiring operators to engage with its Department of Digital Risk Management (DRM) to ensure regulatory compliance and avoid punitive sanctions.

ISA 2025 notably expands the Commission’s mandate, granting it express authority under Section 3(3)(b) to regulate a wider spectrum of market activities, including securities, commodities, and the burgeoning sectors of virtual and digital assets.

Describing the enactment as “a landmark step,” SEC Director General Emomotimi Agama emphasized the legislation’s transformative impact on market integrity and investor protection.

“The ISA 2025 has given the Commission the legal backing to provide clarity, ensure investor protection, and enhance market confidence, especially in new and previously unregulated segments,” he said.

While reaffirming the Commission’s support for innovation, Agama underscored the importance of maintaining a regulated environment.

“We welcome innovation, but it must occur within a regulated framework that safeguards investors and upholds the integrity of our markets,” he said.

As the ISA 2025 takes effect, the Commission is urging all market participants to familiarize themselves with its provisions and ensure strict adherence to the new regulatory expectations.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

