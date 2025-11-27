ISA 2025: SEC Mandates Full Compliance By Market Operators

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has said that all the Capital Market Operators (CMOs) must state compliance level and ensure all tradable instruments are registered in line with the Investments and Securities Act (ISA) 2025 latest January 2026.

The Director-General of SEC, Dr Emomotimi Agama, disclosed this at the commission’s Journalists’ Academy 2025 yesterday in Lagos. The academy had the theme: “The ISA 2025 and The Future of Nigeria’s Capital Market: Innovation, Protection, and Growth.”

Agama said anyone selling a tradable instrument must identify with the commission and ensure its registration within the period.

The Director-General, represented by the Commissioner of Operations, Mr Bola Ajomale, said the ISA 2025 would serve as a powerful foundation for the capital market Nigeria needs and deserves.

“If we get this right, ISA 2025 will serve as a powerful foundation for the capital market Nigeria needs and deserves: deep, efficient, innovative, and globally competitive.

“The ISA 2025 is more than a replacement for the 2007 Act. It is a forward-look ing instrument designed to reposition Nigeria’s capital market for a rapidly changing world,” he said.

He added that it strengthens the commission to protect investors, empower market operators and align Nigeria with global best practice while addressing uniquely Nigerian challenges. “One of the most transformative aspects of the ISA 2025 is the clarity it brings to the mandate of the Securities and Exchange Commission.”