Is This Nigeria Our Of Dream? (5)

In the last episode, we looked at how security in Nigeria is endangered by a prostrate supine government. We then proffered some panaceas including true fiscal federalism. Today, we shall continue the Nigerian panacea vide true fiscal federalism after which we will leap into the miracle of the Asian Tigers- and lessons therein for Nigeria.

We shall further look at the European and United States’ experience in search of more lessons for Nigeria. Thereafter, we shall arrive at the “Big Picture” in searching for ways to fix Nigeria. Come with me.

Nigeria panacea vide true fiscal federalism (continues)

In western Region, the late Sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, used proceeds from the cocoa product to build the Western Nigeria Broadcasting Corporation, the first television station in Africa, (1957); introduced free universal primary education and free health service; The Liberty Stadium and Cocoa House in Ibadan and the University of Ife (now OAU) were built by him, because he controlled the resources of the West.

In the Mid-West Region, Dr. Dennis Osadebay spear-headed the setting up of the Ughelli Glass Industry and the Okpella Cement Factory, amongst others. What has changed? Why do we now operate a Unitary System of government, with centralised powers, a behemoth central Federal Government and beleaguered, subservient states as federating units.

Commissioners for finance congregate at Abuja at the end of every month to take state allocations under Section 162 of the 1999 Constitution.

Nigeria can never grow that way. So much for the diagnosis. What about the prognosis? Is there a way back or out of this self-inflicted cocktail of challenges? If so, what does it take – and how do we realise or achieve it? In other words, what is the solution to the puzzle implied in the title of this piece? How do we pull Nigeria from the brink?

There is no doubt that there are no easy answers to these posers and it is simplistic to assume that what has been tried successfully elsewhere will necessarily work here. In other words, there is no one-size- fits-all solution.

It is equally true, however, that, while it is fool-hardy to seek to re-invent the wheel, valuable lessons can be learned from those who have trodden similar paths as ours and have emerged stronger, more prosperous and stable in every possible way.

Indeed, in some cases – particularly, the so-called ‘Asian Tigers’, their transformation from Third World status to First World economies, has been as dramatic as it is unprecedented. How did they achieve it? Is there any magic wand? Is it appropriate to apply them to Nigeria or would that be comparing grapes to apples?

The Asian Tigers:How they did it

I believe the answers to all these posers are self-evident, given the common history of backwardness and virtually complete non-industrialization (with the exception of Japan) which the so-called Asian Tigers shared with Nigeria at independence. This is because all the Tigers – South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Indonesia – were, like Nigeria, under prolonged periods of colonial and/or military rule.

Even Japan, which was a relatively prosperous and industrialised society, prior to the Second World War, had to start virtually from scratch afterwards, following its defeat in that conflict. Accordingly, these comparisons are in no way odious.

The question, then is: how did these countries do it? In terms of strategy, it appears that the following are key to the seeming miracle achieved by these erstwhile developing countries:

• Investment in skills;

• Advancements in Technology;

• Engagement of specialised agencies;

• Establishment of pilot projects; and

• Involvement of International Agencies such as the U.N.

Lessons for Nigeria from the Asian Tigers

Scholars have suggested that Nigeria can benefit from the experience of the Asian Tigers in the following ways: • Formulating and implementing deliberate government policies;

• Strengthening the development of agriculture;

• Encouraging industrial development;

• Developing small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs).

The following have also been proffered as additional take-away from the ‘miracle’ of the Asian Tigers, which can be adopted or applied profitably in Nigeria, viz: Focus on exports.

Domestic production should be encouraged especially targeted at exports, through government policies such as high import tariffs to discourage the latter; Human capital development.

This focuses on developing specialized skills aimed at enhancing productivity through improved educational standards; Creating a sound financial system.

A well- developed capital market will facilitate mobilization of capital for industrial and economic development; Maintenance of political, social as well as macroeconomic stability; Leadership that priorities citizens’ welfare thereby motivating labour to increase productivity; Encouraging a savings culture in order to increase capital formation (preferably through private institutions);

Developing export-oriented industries to produce selected goods with a relatively competitive advantage in world markets,

The Specific Case of Japan

The following have been identified as lessons for Nigeria from the so-called ‘Japanese Miracle’, viz: Massive investments in research and development with a view to developing, interalia, efficient production techniques; Adaptation of foreign/imported technology; Massive investments in infrastructure and heavy manufacturing industries; Proper and prudent management of our natural resources (particularly oil and gas); A disciplined, relatively cheap, highly educated and skilled work-force, with reasonable wage demands; Targeting high literacy rate and high education standards; Private Sector-driven investment.

The profit incentive of the private sector results in large-scale investment culminating in economies of scale in production.

What of Europe and the U.S.?

In addition to the foregoing, it does appear that both Europe and the US offer valuable lessons in economic integration or co-operation with regional countries which will eliminate waste and create economies of scale and increase investment levels.

The big picture

On a broader, political and macro-economic level, Onigbinde identified the following as key issues in the quest to solve the riddle of “How to Fix Nigeria,” viz: – Enhancing Security; Promoting National Unity; Improving Public Health; Economic

Competitiveness and Diversity (away from oil and natural gas); Tackling the Revenue or Income Challenge; Putting People to Work; and Governance Accountability. He, then, concludes, insightfully, that “Nigeria will only move forward as a nation forged in unity, by optimizing every single public resource and making the health, safety and prosperity of its people an urgent concern.

There are no short-cuts; fixing Nigeria re- quires a consistent, long-term approach, not those constantly watching four-year elections, like a ‘dieter watching the scale every hour”. To the foregoing, we agree that tackling corruption, promoting the rule of law, and strengthening civil society organisations, are also relevant touchstones.

Beyond even that, however, we must include leadership by example, as well as re-orientation of the citizenry on the benefits of a new national ethos of true patriotism, which de-emphasises the prevailing culture of primitive acquisition of wealth by all means, fair or foul – and its obscene display.

The benefits of a committed and conscientious, leadership-driven attempt at redirecting the Nigerian ship away from its calamitous downward slide, are too obvious to need re-telling. Suffice it to say that it might literally be the difference between our survival as a nation and our much-predicted collapse or fragmentation into any number of sub-national, ethnic-based units.

In other words, the challenge is simply existential. Such an outcome should be avoided at all costs – unless its benefits outweigh its costs. Such perceived benefits are, frankly, hard to envisage and, the more desirable option is to cultivate an elite consensus towards an orderly resolution by means of a suitable medium – such as a referendum.

Though it seems that many are averse to the potential outcome of this option (be- cause, it is apparently a Pandora’s Box of sorts), the alternative might be far worse, with some predicting a Somalia-style No Man’s Land where there is no viable central government worthy of that name and where literally anything goes.

This scenario might be unduly pessimistic but, the possibility that it will become our reality is a scenario which no reasonable person can dismiss with a wave of the hand.

All hands must, therefore, be on deck to save this ship. This nation must not fail and, by the grace of God, it will not fail. Given the above depressing scenario and narrative, the question to be asked is: how did we get here and how can be ‘get out of jail,’ as it were? How do we resolve our diverse, hydra-headed challenges?

Thought for week

“We are fast approaching the stage of the ultimate inversion: the stage where the government is free to do anything it pleases, while the citizens may act only by permis- sion; which is the stage of the darkest periods of human history, the stage of rule by brute force.” -Ayn Rand.

God bless my numerous global readers for always keeping faith with the Sunday Sermon on the Mount of the Nigerian Project, by humble me, Prof Mike Ozekhome, SAN, CON, OFR, FCIArb., LL.M, Ph.D, LL.D, D.Litt, D.Sc. Kindly, come with me to next week’s exciting dissertation.