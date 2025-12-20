Is There A Digital Nomad Visa In France, Which Visa Do Freelancers From Nigeria Choose?

France does not have a digital nomad visa in the classic sense—unlike Portugal, Spain, or the UAE. However, freelancers, remote workers, and entrepreneurs from many countries, including Nigeria, still relocate to France legally. Most often, they do so under the long-stay visitor visa (Visa de long séjour “visiteur”).

Let’s break down how this works and who this option is suitable for.

Why France Does Not Have a Digital Nomad Visa

The French immigration system is relatively conservative. It does not have a dedicated category for people who:

work remotely,

earn income from abroad,

do not plan to work for a French employer.

Instead, France relies on universal long-stay visa categories that cover multiple life scenarios. One of these is the visitor visa , which has become the de facto option for digital nomads.

What Is the French Visitor Visa?

The visitor visa is a long-stay visa (VLS-TS) for people who want to live in France but do not intend to work within the French labour market.

It is commonly used by:

digital nomads,

Freelancers with clients outside France,

online business owners,

people with passive income.

Formally, this is not a work visa, but remote activity for foreign companies is generally allowed, as long as it is not connected to the French market.

Why Freelancers From Nigeria Choose This Visa

For Nigerian citizens, the visitor visa is one of the most realistic and understandable ways to move to France without a local employment contract.

Migration experts at iWorld say that the main reasons Nigerian digital nomads choose a French visitor visa include:

No French Employer Required. There is no need for a job offer, work permit, or contract with a French company. Remote Work Is Allowed. Income from Nigeria, the US, the UK, or other countries is acceptable, provided the work is performed online and for non-French clients. Relatively Clear Criteria. France does not assess your profession or how “digital” your work is. Financial stability matters more than job titles.

Core Requirements for the Visitor Visa

The exact document list depends on the consulate, but the standard requirements usually include:

proof of sufficient income or savings,

evidence of accommodation in France (lease or invitation),

comprehensive health insurance,

a written commitment not to work in France,

a clear explanation of income sources.

For freelancers from Nigeria, it is especially important to clearly and logically explain where the money comes from and to show that the activity is not tied to French clients.

Conclusion

France does not offer a classic digital nomad visa—but that does not mean the country is closed to remote professionals.

Freelancers and remote workers from Nigeria most often choose the visitor visa because it:

does not require an employment contract,

allows legal residence in France,

is compatible with foreign-sourced remote income.

The key to success is proper preparation of documents and a transparent explanation of your financial model. In the French system, this clarity is often decisive.