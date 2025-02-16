Is Regional Development Commissions The New Deal?

Share

Before and since Nigeria gained in dependence, the quest for balanced regional development has been a persistent challenge.

The vast disparities between the country’s geopolitical zones, each with unique socio-economic needs, have fueled ongoing debates about the most effective development models.

Over the decades, Nigeria has experimented with various strategies, yet the gaps remain, feeding a sense of marginalisation and underdevelopment in many regions.

The need for tailored solutions to address these disparities is not just pressing, it’s a necessity. One prominent approach has been the establishment of Regional Development Commissions (RDCs), agencies designed to address the peculiar challenges of each region.

But as the number of these commissions continues to grow, a fundamental question arises: Are Regional Development Commissions the new deal Nigeria needs, or are they merely political tools serving the interests of an elite few? The idea of regional development agencies in Nigeria is not new.

It dates back to 1960 when the outgoing British colonial government established the Niger Delta Development Board (NDDB).

This initiative responded to the recommendations of Sir Henry Willink’s Commission Report of 1958, which identified the Niger Delta as a region requiring special intervention due to its challenging terrain and historical neglect.

The Willink Commission was a landmark in Nigeria’s pre-independence political history, tasked with investigating the fears of minorities, particularly the ethnic groups in the Niger Delta, and proposing solutions to address their concerns.

Its findings were clear: the Niger Delta faced unique environmental and developmental challenges that would require special attention.

Thus, the NDDB was born, intended as a special-purpose vehicle to drive development in the oil-rich but underdeveloped Niger Delta.

However, despite its promising start, the NDDB failed to achieve its objectives. Seven years after its creation, it was dissolved without having made any significant impact.

Historical records indicate that political interference, inadequate funding, and a lack of clear strategic direction contributed to its failure.

Moreover, the NDDB lacked the legal authority and institutional framework to implement large-scale projects, rendering it ineffective.

This failure highlighted the complexities of centralised regional development and set the stage for decades of agitation for more effective solutions.

From that period until now, demands for creating region-specific agencies have persisted, with each region clamouring for a development model tailored to its unique needs.

This agitation was further fueled by the discovery of vast oil reserves in the Niger Delta, which, while contributing significantly to national revenue, left the region impoverished and environmentally degraded.

The return to democratic governance in 1999 rekindled hopes for a more equitable distribution of national wealth and balanced regional development.

It was against this backdrop that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was established in 2000 to replace the defunct NDDB and its successor agencies.

The NDDC was conceived as a bold solution to the peculiar development challenges of the Niger Delta, which had been plagued by environmental degradation, poverty, and social unrest.

With a clear mandate to drive sustainable development, alleviate poverty, and promote peace and security in the region, the NDDC was envisioned as a catalyst for positive change.

However, over two decades later, the NDDC has become synonymous with corruption, political interference, and mismanagement.

Numerous audits and investigative reports have exposed how political elites siphoned funds for the region’s development.

For example, a 2020 forensic audit revealed that over N6 trillion allocated to the NDDC between 2001 and 2019 was largely misappropriated.

The Commission’s projects were often abandoned or poorly executed, reflecting a pattern of waste and inefficiency. In 2021, the Nigerian Senate’s investigation into the NDDC’s activities uncovered 12,128 abandoned projects across the Niger Delta, raising serious questions about the commission’s effectiveness and accountability.

The NDDC’s failure to deliver on its mandate has had far-reaching consequences. The Niger Delta remains underdeveloped, with high poverty rates, poor infrastructure, and widespread environmental degradation.

Youth unemployment is rampant, contributing to social unrest and militancy in the region. The inability of the NDDC to address these issues has fueled public disillusionment and increased agitation for alternative development models.

In 2020, protests erupted across the Niger Delta, with communities demanding accountability and transparency from the NDDC.

These protests highlighted the growing frustration among the region’s inhabitants, who felt betrayed by an agency supposed to improve their lives.

The need for targeted regional interventions became even more pronounced in the aftermath of the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East.

The insurgency, which began in 2009, devastated the region, displacing millions and destroying infrastructure.

In response, the North East Development Commission (NEDC) was established in 2017 to rebuild communities, resettle displaced people, and drive the region’s development.

Its mandate included reconstructing schools, hospitals, and other public facilities, reviving the local economy, and promoting peace and stability.

However, despite its noble intentions, the NEDC has faced significant challenges. Security concerns have hindered project execution, while corruption and bureaucratic inefficiency have undermined its impact.

In 2022, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) report revealed that over N100 billion allocated to the NEDC was unaccounted for, sparking public outrage and calls for greater transparency.

Investigations uncovered inflated contracts, ghost projects, and political patronage, leading to questions about the Commission’s commitment to its mandate.

Additionally, the NEDC’s projects have been criticised for being poorly targeted, with many communities most affected by the insurgency receiving little or no support.

This has created a sense of neglect and abandonment, exacerbating regional social tensions. In 2024, the quest for regional development took a new dimension with the establishment of three more RDCs: the North West Development Commission (NWDC), the South East Development Commission (SEDC), and the South West Development Commission (SWDC).

Additionally, plans are underway to create the North Central Development Commission (NCDC) and the South-South Development Commission (SSDC).

This unprecedented expansion of RDCs was driven by the belief that targeted, regionspecific solutions are necessary for addressing Nigeria’s diverse challenges.

Proponents argue that these commissions represent a new deal for Nigeria’s regional growth, providing the framework for decentralised governance and fostering regional collaboration, offering a ray of hope for the country’s future.

Supporters of RDCs further argue that regional development agencies are necessary because different geopolitical zones face different challenges that require targeted solutions.

For example, the environmental degradation and oil pollution in the Niger Delta require a different approach than the rebuilding of communities devastated by insurgency in the North East.

The SEDC could promote industrialisation and entrepreneurship in the South East, while the NEDC could prioritise educational rehabilitation and security in the North East.

RDCs are also seen as a step towards regionalism and political restructuring, enabling greater autonomy and self-determination.

By tailoring programmes and projects to leverage regional strengths, RDCs can stimulate economic growth, foster collaboration among states, and enhance synergy with federal development agencies.

Advocates argue that this decentralised model can bridge regional inequalities and promote national unity by giving marginalised areas a sense of inclusion and ownership.

However, the optimistic vision of RDCs as drivers of regional transformation is not universally shared. Critics argue that RDCs are often politically motivated, serving as elite channels to siphon public resources.

They contend that these commissions are another layer of bureaucracy, adding administrative costs without delivering tangible results.

Corruption, patronage politics, and political interference are rampant, with RDCs frequently serving as tools for political manipulation and agents for funding the ruling party’s elections rather than vehicles for genuine development.

Another major criticism is that RDCs are plagued by a democratic deficit. Although they are perceived as regional initiatives, they often lack the power to make critical policy decisions.

Instead, powerful political actors outside the respective regions control decision-making processes, prioritising personal interests over regional needs. This undermines accountability and reduces public trust.

Furthermore, the standardised template used for all RDCs, regardless of the unique challenges faced by each region, is counterproductive.

A one-size-fits-all approach fails to leverage the comparative advantages of each region. The harsh reality is that RDCs have become centres of corruption that add little value to genuine development.

They have evolved into extractive institutions in the mould of what Economist Daron Acemoglu described as institutions created to enrich select members of the elite political class at the expense of the general populace.

From the NDDC experience, intervention agencies can function as alternate states, duplicating projects for other government tiers, such as waste management and road construction.

This results in resource wastage and project duplication. In many cases, RDCs engage in projects outside their mandate, straining already scarce public funds. Fundamental reforms are necessary for RDCs to fulfil their promise as regional growth drivers.

First, patronage politics must be eradicated through stringent anticorruption measures and enhanced transparency. RDCs should not serve as political slush funds but as accountable entities focused on real development.

Second, strategic planning and effective project execution should replace poor planning and haphazard implementation.

Development models should be contextspecific, reflecting the unique challenges of each region rather than adopting a one-sizefits-all approach. Public accountability must be prioritised by involving local communities in decision-making, ensuring that projects reflect the people’s needs.

Finally, robust monitoring and evaluation systems should be implemented to assess performance and impact. Regional Development Commissions were conceived as catalysts for equitable development and regional prosperity in Nigeria.

However, they have often fallen short due to corruption, inefficiency, and political manipulation. For RDCs to genuinely serve as engines of sustainable development, they must be adequately conceptualised, and we must prioritise transparency, accountability, and effectiveness.

It is time to confront the failures of the past and reimagine RDCs as genuine vehicles for regional empowerment and national unity. Whether they rise to this challenge or remain tools of political patronage will determine the future of regional development in Nigeria.

