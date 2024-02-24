Is Presidential Jet Now Running on Spiritual Fuel?

The times are tough, but like all seasons, it will come to pass if we respond wisely, instead of reacting in panic to avert the looming crisis. These are no longer the days for finger-pointing, but a coming-together for the sake of survival and the future of our nation. This is the time to sheath our swords and work together for our common future. We must not be prepared to cut off our noses just to spite our faces. The onus, however, is on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to take the lead on this. His presidential bid carried the markings of a disruptive im- position from the beginning, and we said so clearly. I recall my published article in which it was stated that the time had come to uphold the counsel of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, who called for the use of “eternal truths” as the medication for Nigeria’s multi-faceted ills instead of pushing for another shambolic election.

My position was that Bola Ahmed Tinubu would have served the nation better as a founding father rallying others to build the new nation with his peculiar skill sets. His blinkered presidential ambition was bound to be a disaster. Beyond the political compromise of elevating a known Boko Haram promoter, the bigger threat in view was his fracture of the fragile old balance on which Nigeria was designed to ‘keep failing without falling’. Prior to his selection, Tinu- bu, with tongue-in-cheek, stated: “To forge ahead as a nation toward development and prosperity, we must break free of old binds. We must recalibrate our political calculations to where competence and fairness matter more than reductive demo- graphics.”

It was a deep statement that explained his strategies, but it also set off the alarm bells because it pointed to the mistake Odumegwu Ojukwu made in underestimating the depths of British influence and the arcane equations of failure engineering in African history. Blinded by ambition, he did not realise that chaos when deliberately generated, like the double rod pendulum, must not be disrupted until its algorithms have been found. His advisers should have shown him that this disastrous turn of events was inevitable. To worsen the situation, the Tinubu Presidency is now responding, according to expectations. The new engineered spin that Nigeria’s problems are spiritual is no different from dousing his own agbada with petrol.

He should have gone the way of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa’s prescription of October 7, at the New York UNGA in 1960. In nation-building, both the pessimist and the optimist have stated the truth when one says the glass is half-empty and the other says the glass is half-full. Yet the nuances, inflections, and import of each state- ment are different. The vultures believe that Nigerians, being Africans, are emotive, intuitive, unscientific, and incapable of critical thought. They may have a point because the interpretation of a spiritual problem in Southern Nigeria is different from the interpretation that is blazing across Northern Nigeria right now.

The government has supplied the religious divide in Nigeria the oxygen it needs to feed a flame into an inferno, and the war of narratives has started. The end of this story is predictable, and it will be a costly one unless we revert to Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa’s prescription immediately to install the algorithms that will change the game. There may be hope if Mr. President’s advisers can explain the difference between denotation and connotation to him. Perhaps, let’s conclude by saying, this counsel is not mere grammar but an encryption. May God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

•Rev. Ladi Peter Thompson, Security Analyst, writes from Lagos