Is Mbah winning the war against stay-at-home in Enugu?

W hen Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State took over the reins of power in the Coal City, one of his promises to residents is to end the protracted sit-at-home order in the state. The governor insisted that the illegal order was killing the spirit of entrepreneurship, commerce and creativity of the people of the South-East. The governor during his campaigns promised that it will not be business as usual in the state for him to achieve his transformation agenda for the people. Ending the Monday order was never featured as part of his campaign promises and that was probably because the issue is delicate. Perhaps, if he had disclosed that it will feature among the things he would pursue in the first weeks of his assumption of office; it could probably have been misread that he wanted power to be used against some pro-Biafra agitators who have sustained the stay-at-home mantra. Stay-at-home on Mondays is synonymous with the South-East. This is because a greater part of the day is spent indoors, while skeletal activities are observed at dawn.

On August 9, 2021, the Nnamdi Kanu-led Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) pronounced the order to pressure the Federal Government to release him from detention unconditionally. Kanu had earlier been arrested in Kenya and brought back to the country to continue with his trial. The group had held that the manner of his arrest and attempt to try him was unfair and insisted that the order subsists until he was released.

However, pressures from leaders of the zone that sustaining the order would further wreak the economy of the area made the group backtrack. In the same breadth, however, another splinter group of agitators led by Simeon Ekpa, vowed to resist the counter-order and insisted that residents must abide by it. They had begun to terrorize the zone, killing and setting targets ablaze and in some cases abducting residents. These sent fear shivers down the spine of residents to begin to comply with the order and stay indoors every Monday. Besides the grave damage to the psyche and reputation of Ndigbo, the South-East has become a ghost of itself. Businesses continue to relocate. New ones are not springing up. The International Centre for Investigative Report (ICIR) puts the region’s losses to sit-at-home at $12.215 billion or N5.375 trillion.

But on June 1, Mbah stunned residents of Enugu, when he declared a ban on Monday stay-at-home, promising that his government would do all in its power to sustain a peaceful and productive state. He said: “There is no time to waste. The clock has started ticking on the mandate you gave me and the deliverables I promised. “A time comes in the lives of a people when they must decide whether they genuinely want to move forward or remain stuck with the conditions of their underdevelopment. The creativity and sense of industry of Ndigbo are remarkable. Our DNA is wired with commercial and entrepreneurial prowess. “If this is what we are known for, then it becomes inconsistent with reality that the spirit of entrepreneurship, commerce and creativity are killed every Monday in our land. Our restless spirit of industry abhors laxity and indolence.

The idea behind staying at home on Mondays, the first working and business day of the week, is abominable and antithetical to greatness and the spirit of the industry we profess to have inherited from our forebears. This cannot be us. It does colossal damage to us. “For us to transit from a public service economy to a private sector-driven one, we must free our markets from the shackles of restriction to commerce. If indeed we aspire and anticipate an influx of private sector practitioners and investors in Enugu State, we must know that this will not happen where the perception of us is that of unproductive people. “Therefore, those that strike on Mondays, putting restrictions in the way of our Igbo spirit of creativity, cannot be our true representatives. In fact, they kill our spirit. We know that our land is a fertile ground for commerce. However, businesses, entrepreneurship and commerce require a vibrant workforce and big markets where they can flourish and make money.

“To this end, therefore, from Monday, June 5, 2023, there will be no observance of any sit-at-home in all nooks and crannies of Enugu State. The government will enforce this with all the powers at its disposal. My charge to all of you – market men and women, the corporate world, industries, schools, civil servants, and all strata of workers in Enugu State is for us to take back our sense of industry, pride of place and re-enact our glorious past. By heeding this call, you would have set us on the path of actualising our mandate.” However, the people tried to resist the governor’s order by observing the order as many businesses including banks refused to open for business on Monday, June 5. As a result of this, the government sealed banks and shops for observing the stay-at-home order.

The Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority led by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chidiebere Onyia, sealed the premises of affected businesses. A video clip and several photographs which showed the officials and Onyia, sealing the facilities have been circulating on various WhatsApp groups. In the video clip, Onyia said the governor issued the order to seal the shops and banks to stop residents’ compliance with the stay-at-home order and to demonstrate the seriousness of the government to the ban placed on the illegal order in the state. This development forced the people to protest the sealing of their business premises by the government on July 26. The protest led to the death of some traders, who rejected the sealing off of their shops by the state government at the Ogbete Main Market The traders brandished sticks and waved placards with various inscriptions, such as “Don’t seal our shops again,” “No more Peter Mbah” and “We no go gree,” as they walked through the streets.

One of the protesting traders alleged that two persons were shot during the protest while others sustained gunshot injuries. “A combined team of police and military shot at us during the protest and killed two persons,” he said. He added that the shooting occurred at different locations during the protest, just as he accused Governor Mbah of mobilising security agencies against the protesting traders. Two video clips showing the bodies of a yet-to-be-identified young man and a lady – allegedly, the traders shot during the protest – have been circulating on Facebook. But, normal life is gradually returning in the Coal City State with heavy deployment of security agents across the state capital. The state has been taken over by armoured personnel carriers with military and police security teams patrolling the streets. And the administration’s relative success at tackling stay-at-home and insecurity has been attributed to its ability to rally residents, security agencies and stakeholders across party lines behind his security and economic agenda. Mbah was among the first two governors sighted at the State House, Abuja, to hold private meetings with President Bola Tinubu. Briefing newsmen after meeting with the president, the Enugu State governor said: “We have expressed a humongous vision to our people. But, of course, the growth level we have proposed is one that is going to be driven by the private sector and the private sector wants the ease of doing business, and the core indicators are security and infrastructure. So, we also had that conversation with Mr. President.

And finally, we also talked about the release of Nnamdi Kanu.” The governor has either visited or hosted the security high commands to seek support and partnership, among them are the former Chief of the Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor; the incumbent Chief of the Air Staff, Air Vice Marshall Hassan Abubakar and the Chief of the Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla. Recently, Mbah played host to the Chief of the Naval Staff and they discussed partnership for the take-off of a naval base at Ogurugu, a coastal community that served as a port for transportation of produce by the likes of John Holt in the colonial days. To underline the urgency, the Deputy Governor, Ifeanyi Ossai and Rear Admiral Ogalla undertook an inspection tour of the Ogurugu jetty facilities and waterways the same weekend. This, according to Ogalla, will boost the security, economy, and transport in not just Enugu and the South East, but also the North Central. Again, besides back-channel consultations with critical stakeholders and groups before the ban on the stayat-home order, the governor has been able to mobilise the civilian population behind his security measures.

Rising from a town hall meeting with the governor on June 10, in Enugu, representatives of professional bodies, financial institutions, labour unions, traditional institutions, student bodies, the church, civil society organisations (CSOs), market associations, youth and women organisations as well as town unions, among others, endorsed the ban and government’s security measures. With the buy-in, a coalition of CSOs, Enugu youths, and Ohanaeze youths have separately marched the streets of Enugu on various occasions to express support for the government’s security measures and ban on the stay-at-home. Likewise, pro-Biafra organisations such as IPOB, Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra, among others, have also thrown their weight behind the ban on stay-at-home. It is also remarkable that no successful attack has been launched in Enugu since the ban on stay-at-home. With the improved security, Enugu is coming back to life. Major markets, malls, offices, and government offices are now open on Mondays. More importantly, the two-week stay-at-home declared by the Finland-based Simon Ekpa failed woefully in the state.