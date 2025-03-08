Is Arteta still the right man to lead Arsenal to glory?

Share

Mikel Arteta has done a great job at Arsenal, turning them from a struggling team into a serious title contender. However, as he reaches his 200th Premier League game as manager, the real test is still ahead. He has built a strong team, but to truly succeed, he must start winning big trophies.

Since Arteta took over in December 2019, Arsenal have improved a lot. They came very close to winning the Premier League in 2022/23 and 2023/24, giving fans hope again. But despite this progress, Arsenal have only won one FA Cup under him. At a club like Arsenal, just competing isn’t enough—they need to win titles.

At the start of this season, many believed Arsenal could finally beat Manchester City to the league title. But poor transfer decisions left them without a top-quality striker, making it harder to compete. Choosing not to buy new players in January may have been a mistake, as the team now lacks a natural goal scorer.

Arsenal have big plans for the summer, aiming to sign a top striker, a left winger, and a midfielder. Some players will also leave as Arteta reshapes the squad again. These signings will be key in helping Arsenal finally win the Premier League, which they haven’t done in 21 years.

While Arteta has made Arsenal stronger defensively, the team’s attack has sometimes lacked excitement. Injuries have been a problem, but Liverpool’s Arne Slot has shown how good squad rotation and player management can make a difference. Arteta may need to improve in these areas.

Arteta has raised expectations at Arsenal, but next season will be crucial. If Arsenal fail to win the league or make a deep run in the Champions League, people may start questioning if he is the right man for the job.

Still, Arteta has shown he can build a winning team. With the right signings and better tactics, he remains the best person to lead Arsenal to Premier League and European success But he must deliver soon.

He hasn’t particularly lost hope for silverware this season; he particularly believes they are still in the race for the EPL and as they travel to Old Trafford tomorrow for a showdown, he hopes their 7-1 demolition of PSV in the Champions League midweek has offered them the needed Filip.

“It was a great night for us in an important competition that we have high hopes for,” the Gunners boss said on Friday.

“How we did it obviously lifted everybody. But that’s in the past, unfortunately, so it’s about what we do today, our preparation for tomorrow, and trying to replicate a great performance on Sunday.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

