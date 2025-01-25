Irregular Migration: Italian Delegation Seeks Partnership With Edo Govt

Share

Coordinator, Office of the First Lady, Mrs Edesili Anani has revealed the readiness of Governor Monday Okpebholo-led administration to tackle the menace of irregular migration among youths in the State.

Mrs Anani stated this yesterday in Government House, Benin City, when Dr Alberto Cilala, a consultant to the European Union and President of Mattei Africa for Humanitarian Aids Initiative in Italy, led a delegation to her office.

Welcoming the delegation, Mrs. Anani highlighted the importance of collaboration, aimed at addressing challenges posed by irregular migration.

Mrs Anani expressed her gratitude to the delegation and emphasized the transformative impact the partnership will bring to Edo State.

“This initiative will reduce unemployment, create job opportunities, and address human trafficking and irregular migration. It will also enhance education, skills acquisition, agricultural investment, and infrastructural development for our people,” she said.

Dr. Cilala on his part, emphasized that the Mattei Plan would provide valuable skills to Edo State residents, including tailoring, furniture-making, shoemaking, and more.

He said: “The Mattei Plan was launched by the Italian Government with a focus on six key sectors: education and training, health, security, agriculture, and renewable energy. The goal is to promote integrated development and improve living conditions, particularly in rural areas.

“These projects will be fully funded by the Italian Government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Labour.”

Former Senior Special Assistant to the Edo State Government on Anti-Human Trafficking and Irregular Migration, Solomon Okoduwa, in his remarks, said the Mattei Plan prioritizes practical measures to reduce irregular migration and human trafficking.

“Although nine African countries are involved in this initiative, Edo State is a crucial partner for Italy. This partnership will strengthen bilateral relations under the leadership of His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo,” he said.

Olorogun John Paul, popularly known as Daddy Showkey and Brand Ambassador of the Mattei Plan, lauded the initiative.

He noted: “This program provides an opportunity for Edo State beneficiaries to gain training in various skills, equipping them for sustainable livelihoods.”

