Ironsi, Fajuyi’s Sons Preach Peace, Unity, Warn Against Divisiveness

Tinubu must work for unity my father died for–Thomas Aguiyi-Ironsi

We need ethical rebirth for Nigeria to make progress–Dayo Fajuyi

Today marks the 57th anniversary of the death of Nigeria’s first Military Head of State, Major-General Johnson Thomas Aguiyi-Ironsi, who was killed alongside the first Military Governor of the old Western Region, Lt.-Colonel Francis Adekunle Fajuyi.

The two were murdered by mutinous soldiers in Ibadan, the capital of the Western Region on July 29, 1966 in what many observers describe as a revenge coup against an earlier one that took place six months before precisely on January 15.

Aguiyi-Ironsi was in Ibadan as part of his nationwide tour in the wake of the tension generated by the January coup, which was planned and carried out by some young officers in the army when the ‘counter coup’ took place.

Saturday Telegraph during the week spoke to the two sons of the slain military leaders who were unequivocal and unanimous in their call for a new Nigeria marked by unity, peace and progress. Those who spoke with our correspondent in separate telephone chats were Ambassador Thomas Aguiyi-Ironsi and Dayo Fajuyi. Aguiyi-Ironsi who is a former Minister of Defence called on all Nigerians, both the leaders and the led, to eschew all forms of divisiveness in their day-to-day existence.

The diplomat said, “At the present times, we need to get the unity of our country. I want President Bola Tinubu to unify the country into a united entity. The major thing that my father worked towards was to try and get the country stable when he was in power. “My father was preoccupied with the issue of maintaining law and order in the country before handing it over to the politicians.

Now that the politicians are in power, they should get the country to have law and order,” he said. He didn’t leave out the judiciary in his call by admonishing members of the Bench to ensure justice to all at all times while calling on President Tinubu to move against those with a tendency to cause trouble in the country.

“I know that the new leadership in the country will do justice to that. I know that the National Assembly will go out to fight for Nigeria and help the executive deal with any person that seeks to put Nigeria down, especially in the South East.

“The armed forces are doing a gallant job in trying to stop this descent. You know that the situation is precarious, we cannot travel from place to place, we cannot sleep. I’m sure that the president will ensure the peace and welfare of all Nigerians,” he concluded. On his part, Fajuyi called on Nigerians to imbibe the right virtues and etiquette that are needed to move the country forward, saying no nation develops when it is populated by citizens who lack principles.

He called on Nigerians to love one another to avert the situation that led to the event of July 29, 1966, saying all the necessary lessons should be learnt by all and sundry. “Fifty-seven years is a long time in the life of a nation. Countries just like individuals are bound and prone to mistakes and when such are made, the right and necessary lessons should be learnt with the hope of effecting the right correction.

“This applies to the Nigerian situation and the best way to correct the mistake is with a view to forging ahead in a progressive manner. To correct these errors, all Nigerians need to imbibe the right attitude and approach to nation building,” Fajuyi stated.