Ironsi: Bride Price Keeps Women In Abusive Marriages

Mrs. Bose Ironsi is the Executive Director of Women’s Rights and Health Project (WRAHP). She has been working as a women’s rights advocate for the past 25 years. She got into this form of advocacy following a personal experience.

The woman, who retired as a midwife, said she had seen different women that couldn’t make decisions for themselves, but would only do what their husbands asked them to do.

She gave an instance of a woman with a heart problem, who got pregnant for the eighth time just because her husband wanted a male child. Ironsi said: “The hospital offered her help to remove her womb as a form of family planning, but she refused.

Meanwhile, child bearing is very dangerous to her health. The woman left and came back two years later, and of course, she came with pregnancy. She finally had the male child, but she died after giving birth.

This issue of giving preference for a malechild, leaving the girl-child makes her to feel insignificant in the society. This attitude also ignited my profession as an activist.”

Ironsi further said: “I’ve been able to achieve a lot of goals. One of the critical things I wanted to do was to create a platform for women to be able to speak out, and for us to be able to amplify their voices.

I think I’ve been doing that comfortably well. For example, I’ve worked in 11 states of the federation, and presently have offices in three states. I also own a resource psychosocial centre for women. I think I’m not doing badly at all because I recently got recognised by the First Lady and we were given a bus to do more work.

I’m a fulfilled woman when it comes to my work. I have a lot of people I’m mentoring; young girls who have been able to assert themselves and are doing great.”

UN recognation

She also mentioned that she works on both local and international cases, and that her organisation is recognised by the United Nations (UN). Ironsi is also a member of different local and international groups.

The activist, who stated that men also face dom e s t i c violence, a d d e d that, however, it should be noted that out of 100 domestic violence cases, 90 percent of those being violated are women.

Asked why domestic violence was escalating, she said that it has to do with several factors. She explained thus: “We’re still in a patriarchal society; a society which allows men to make the decision, whether positive or negative.

They make most of the decisions that affect women. This decision making is about power, controlling the woman’s body and her future. An example is the case of the woman mentioned earlier.

She could have made the decision to stop having more children, but the society would frown at that, and ask her why she should stop. The femalechild is seen as property, owed by a man. They are not treated as someone who can make decisions.”

According to Ironsi, women were beginning to be assertive and to know their rights. They are also beginning to say: “No! You can’t treat me like trash! This doesn’t mean that men are not being abused.

Men are abused, but it’s odd in our society. It’s odd for them to cry out that they are being abused because the society will frown and tell them that they are not man enough.

There are forms of domestic violence people don’t really consider as abuse. We have verbal abuse; to some people, it’s even worse than physical abuse. Others are psychological, economic and emotional abuses.” She stated that religious and

But nobody ever asks the husband where his salary is, or how he spent it

societal values both play roles in domestic violence.

Religion

She asked: “What value do we place on a man who has the money?

He controls everything, goes all out to make the money because the society feels like they are the ones who must make money, and when they cannot get the money, that’s when there’s pressure.

The religious environment is not also helping matters, which is a kind of spiritual domestic violence. You must not talk because it’s against the religion. Which religion? Did you see any case where a woman was abused in the Bible?

When you go to marriage ceremonies, you’ll see how the religious leaders spend hours preaching to the woman, on how she should be relating with her husband, but not how the man needed to relate with his wife.

It also goes about socialization; how do we socialize with our male children? How do we build positive values into them, to make them respect their sisters, aunts, mothers, grandmothers and other people in the house?

“A boy child, who is raised well, will respect his sister and then later his wife. Some will say we shouldn’t put monetary value on a child.

What is the bride price? The bride price is whatever amount the family says she is, and in some cultures, they say, ‘you’re married, you have been sold, and you don’t have any business coming back to your father’s house.’

That is why you still see some women remaining in that abusive relationship. hey remained there because their families had told them they couldn’t come back.

People take undue advantage of the woman, saying, ‘yes, I’ve paid your bride price and everything I want, you do.’” Ironsi noted that there were some husbands, who even used to collect their wives’ salaries just to show that they were the heads of the marriages and in charge of their homes.

She said: "But nobody ever asks the husband where his salary is, or how he spent it. Not asking for a competitive situation, but respect is reciprocal. The woman is human just as the man.

We were born and raised the same way, so why should orientation and socialization be different? These are factors that contribute to tension with the role the society and religious place on both genders, leading to domestic violence.

There are other factors; go to the police station for example, if you are lucky, you don’t meet someone that is well trained, he is definitely going to be biased.”

Worst Case

Asked the worst case she had handled since she started her advocacy work, Ironsi recalled a case of a father that was having sexual knowledge with his two daughters, while the wife, who knew about the illicit act, refused to report.

The wife felt the man should be able to take responsibility in terms of feeding the children because she was willing to leave the marriage, but didn’t leave because the man stopped taking responsibilities of the children.

Ironsi said: “She only spoke up because she wanted an authority that would compel the man to feed the two girls and so, the case was escalated.

After some time, she came back, begging that she didn’t want the case to go on because the man’s family was diabolical; that they would kill her and her marriage would be destroyed.

I then asked her; ‘Do you think you really have a marriage in this circumstance?’ After some words with her, she agreed to go on with the case, and the man was eventually sent to jail.”

Ironsi explained that there were many psychological effects, which affected her in the wake of the type of advocacy she was into. She said: “Sometimes, when I’m at home, I will just start feeling depressed.

When I analysed some of these cases, I would feel down. I’m not happy, but my family understands the type of person I am. They try to engage me more and make sure I’m not depressed.

They make me talk more about what’s going on with me, and I also get support from friends. It helps a lot but it’s really traumatic when you think about it and you’re not comfortable.”

