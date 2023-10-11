Iron Rod Dealers Hail Reps’ Move Against Substandard Products

Iron Rods and Steel Dealers Employers Union of Nigeria (IRSDEUN) has hailed the House of Representatives for taking the bold steps against the proliferation of substandard iron rod and steel products in the country.

IRSDEUN noted that substandard iron rod and steel products have over the years threatened the safety and growth of Nigerians and Nigeria’s economy.

Speaking in a statement issued by its President, Chief Gbenga Awoyale, while reacting to a motion of the house which sought to curb the proliferation of substandard steel products in the country, sponsored by Hon. Aluko Ahmed Yinka, representing Ilorin East/South Federal Constituency of Kwara State and unanimously approved with amendment during plenary last week said the development stands the 10th Assembly out as one truly committed to the greater good and welfare of the people.

READ ALSO:

Awoyale noted that the proactive approach of the 10th National Assembly to curb the rising surge of substandard steel products, which has resulted in several building collapse, claiming lives and fortunes across the country, was well acknowledged.

He said that the union as critical stakeholders in the construction industry had been at the forefront of the fight against substandard steel products without necessary governmental support.