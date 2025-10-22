Irolu Palace: Monarch Commissions Town’s First-ever Royal Palace

History was made in IroluRemo, Ogun State at the weekend as His Royal Highness, Oba Sikiru Adeyiga, the Onirolu of Irolu-Remo, commissioned the town’s first-ever royal palace, a magnificent structure that stands as a symbol of unity, heritage, and progress for the ancient community.

For Oba Adeyiga, who ascended the throne on September 6, 1992, the palace is the fulfillment of a 33-yearold divine promise. “I am happy, I am joyous,” he said, his voice thick with emotion. “When I received my staff of office in 1992, I told God that if He made me the true king of Irolu, I would be the first Oba to build a palace here.

Today, that dream has come to pass.” The monarch recounted the humble beginnings of the project, which started in 2017 after the purchase of the land where the palace now stands. “We realised N700,000 from a police station project.

I used N570,000 to buy this land and the rest for survey,” he said. “Later, my in-law, of blessed memory, gave me N5 million to begin construction.

That was how this journey started.” He revealed that the project took seven years to complete and was made possible through the contributions of indigenes at home and in the diaspora.

“I must thank Chief Kensington Adebukunola Adebutu, the Odole Oodua of the Source, and our sons and daughters in the UK and USA.

They supported me financially and morally. This palace is a product of collective effort,” the monarch said. The Irolu Palace Standing Committee chairman, Retired Colonel Dele Oyefuga and the Chairman of the Irolu Development Association, Mr. Jimmy Akinsanya, described the palace as a monumental symbol of unity and hailed the monarch’s vision and commitment.

Professor Tunde Okusomoro noted the historical importance of the project. “Since Irolu came into existence centuries ago, no Oba has ever built a palace. This is the first, and it’s a world-class structure that will now serve as the rallying point for all Irolu sons and daughters, home and abroad,” he said.

Former Ogun State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, who graced the occasion, congratulated the monarch for his resilience. “Kabiyesi has demonstrated what the power of determination and consistency can achieve. This palace stands as a testimony to his vision, patience, and leadership,” Daniel said.