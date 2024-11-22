Iroha hails Elegbeleye over positive impact on NPFL

Share

Ex-international Ben Iroha has given a pat on the back to the chairman of the nation’s premier league, Hon Gbenga Elegbeleye, declaring that he has changed the face of the league.

The United States based former Super Eagles defense strongman who was in Uyo over the weekend to see the Eagles play disclosed that he has been following the nation’s domestic league from his base.

Iroha who was full of praise for the NPFL boss said it is good to see that Hon Elegbeleye has changed the face of the league.

He said: ” Elegbeleye has changed a lot of things. I have been following the league closely and I am impressed with the job he is doing. Just last weekend Kano Pillars returned to their base and the visiting team secured a draw in Kano. Pillars also won some weeks back in Enugu. Beyond the improvement in officiating there is improved security at match venues and this is why the referees are bold to officiate fairly. We are going back to the good old days. Don’t forget that as a player, I played for several clubs in Nigeria. I played for Falcons of Aba that is today Enyimba. I played for Heartland before going Overseas. Our league is getting back to what it used to be. I want to tell Hon Elegbeleye not to relent. He is doing an excellent job. Hon Elegbeleye is a person that I have known for over two decades and I know he is a serious minded person. I want corporate bodies to come and support and identify with the ongoing turn around.”

Iroha stressed that with corporate support players would be well paid at home and situation which he noted would help the Super Eagles.

