Irish President Seeks Global Collaboration For Africa’s Devt

President Michael Higgins of Ireland has emphasised the urgent need for global collaboration to tackle the intertwined crises of climate change, mounting debt, and food insecurity in Africa. He stated this in an address during the 2024 Kofi Annan Eminent Speakers Lecture.

“The Global North is responsible for 92% of overshoot emissions, that is the damage caused by climate breakdown,” Higgins, declared. “Global south renewable energy is receiving 40 times less public finance than the fossil fuel sector,” he added.

The hybrid event, organised by the African Development Bank Group’s (AfDB) African Development Institute, also featured Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group and Chairperson of its Board of Directors, as well as Professor Kevin Chika Urama, the Bank’s Chief Economist and Vice president for Economic Governance and Knowledge Management.

“Through this platform we honor the memory of the late former United Nations Secretary General, Kofi Annan,” said Dr. Adesina. “His depth of understanding on international issues, from multilateralism in fostering development to supporting African smallholder farmers to anchor the continent’s food security, remains an inspiration to millions,” he added.

President Higgins elaborated on the urgent challenges facing Africa, particularly the escalating debt crisis. “Africa is likely to pay $163 billion in 2024 alone in debt service, up from $61 billion in 2010.

“Debt service exceeds social spending by two-thirds in Africa and low-income countries… as a result of the debt crisis, children are starving…the planet is burning, and extreme poverty is rising,” he stated.

The President of Ireland also pointed to the severe shortfall in climate finance for affected countries, noting that current contributions from the global North for climate-hit countries remained grossly insufficient.

On food insecurity, Higgins revealed stark statistics: “Half of the world’s over eight billion population are defined as malnourished… More than one billion people in Africa struggle to afford a healthy diet.”

He emphasised that conflict has become the main driver of food insecurity, affecting 135 million people across 20 territories.

