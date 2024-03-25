Irish Mixers Club 3: Nigeria, Irish Celebrate Art Of Mixology

The much-anticipated third edition of Irish Mixers Club, a celebration of the vibrant fusion of Nigerian and Irish cultures through mixology, concluded with great success on March 20th, 2024. Held at the esteemed Irish Pub, Eko Hotel and Suites Lagos, the event showcased the talents of six exceptional mixologists who competed for the title of Mixologist of the Year.

The grand finale of Irish Mixers Club 3 featured an exhilarating showdown among the six finalists, each demonstrating their creativity, skill, and flair in crafting unique cocktails that embodied the spirit of both Nigeria and Ireland.

The competition, organised by Bord Bia, the Irish food board, marks another milestone in promoting Irish spirits and celebrating cultural diversity in Nigeria. The panel of judges, comprised of esteemed industry experts, including Lara Wara, Tim Garde, Chef Obehi, and Emmanuel Oyira, had the challenging task of evaluating the contestants based on criteria such as authenticity, technique, taste, and overall presentation of their cocktails.