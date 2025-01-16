Irish Envoy Hails Firm’s Investment In Creative Economy

Share

Irish Ambassador to Nigeria, Peter Ryan, has commended Pernod Ricard Nigeria for its investment in the country, especially in talent, innovation and creativity.

Ryan made this known during a courtesy visit to the Jameson Yard, Jameson Irish whiskey’s first ever creative hub at Lekki, in Lagos recently.

He lauded Pernod Ricard Nigeria’s dedication to sustainability and responsibility while promoting conviviality.

Welcomed by Pernod Ricard Nigeria’s Marketing Director, Evane Chenuet, Mr. Ryan commended Pernod Ricard Nigeria, for its leading position in the spirits and wine industry, which has earned the company and its premium brands a loyal following among quality-conscious consumers.

He noted that the serene environment at Jameson Yard catered to all demographics, reflecting the excellence and innovation the company stands for.

Brendan Gonouya, Jameson Brand Ambassador, stated that the Jameson Yard offered creatives a unique experience to expand their creativity, connection, as well as have a good time.

In her closing remarks, the Marketing Director, Evane Chenuet, expressed the company’s pleasure in hosting the ambassador at the Jameson Yard, emphasising Pernod Ricard Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to innovation.

Share

Please follow and like us: