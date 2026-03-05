IRISE Seeks Inclusion Of Rape, Incest Into Stop Guideline

…trains journalists on impactful reproductive rights stories

In a move to reshape public narratives around sexual and reproductive health, the Initiative to Resist Institutional Slavery and Exploitation (IRISE) has urged the Lagos State Government to include rape and incest into the Safe Termination of Pregnancy (STOP) Guidelines.

The stop guidelines are medical rules that help doctors decide when a pregnancy can be safely ended to protect a woman’s life. IRISE Executive Director, Omodele Ibitoye Ejeh made the call during a two-day training for journalists on Rights-based, Evidence-driven Reporting in Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR).

The training which was organised by IRISE from February 26 to 27 at Perfecto La Villa Hotel, Ago Palace Way, Lagos, brought together reporters, editors and publishers to improve how sensitive issues such as abortion, rape, incest and sexual violence are covered by the media. A major advocacy point raised during the training was the need to explicitly include rape and incest situations in the STOP Guidelines. According to Ejeh, rape and incest remain significant drivers of unsafe abortions. “If you look at the causes of unsafe abortion, rape and incest are major factors.

Society exonerates perpetrators and victim blames survivors. Because of stigma and fear, victims often cannot speak out.” She emphasised that addressing unsafe abortion is not about promoting abortion but about saving lives. “Whether abortion is legal or illegal, women and girls will seek abortion. If safe services are unavailable, they will turn to unsafe methods that can injure or kill them.”

IRISE’s position is clear: the organisation does not promote abortion — it promotes saving women’s lives through access to safe services when needed. At the heart of the training was a powerful message: the media shapes society’s understanding — and misunderstanding — of reproductive rights. Speaking further at the event, Ejeh, said the objective of IRISE was clear.

“The message is bringing media partners together to look at how sexual and reproductive health and rights are being reported and what picture the media is painting, especially around abortion rights and human autonomy.” She stressed that reporting must move beyond sensational headlines and moral judgment to focus on facts, rights, and lived realities.

She highlighted that the STOP Guideline introduced by the Lagos State Government in 2022, was designed to guide medical practitioners in providing safe services to protect women and girls from dying due to unsafe abortion practices. However, shortly after its launch, the guideline was suspended following public backlash and widespread misunderstanding.

“The guideline is not a law promoting abortion,” Ejeh clarified. “It is meant to guide service providers on how to protect the lives of women and girls from dying due to unsafe practices.” IRISE is now advocating for its reinstatement and expansion. “Our call to action is that the guideline should be reinstated. Lagos is a pace-setter, and when Lagos leads, others will follow.”

Ethical Reporting: Protect Survivors, not perpetrators

Also speaking at the training, Adesola Bello, Coordinator of the African Women Lawyers Association of Nigeria, urged journalists to adopt ethical reporting standards when covering sexual and gender-based violence.

“Ethical reporting should not be judgmental. Journalists should focus on the perpetrators and the offence committed rather than the survivor’s actions or behaviour.”

She warned against publishing explicit details that could retraumatise victims or expose them to stigma. Consent, she stressed, must always be obtained before sharing survivors’ stories.

Bello further noted that stigma often discourages survivors from seeking justice. “Sometimes it is not really poverty; it is the stigma survivors are trying to avoid.” Her take-home message: shift the narrative from victim-blaming to perpetrator accountability.

Data over opinion

On the importance of evidence-based journalism, IRISE Data Analyst Esther Udoh underscored the power of verified data in storytelling. “Data brings credibility, evidence. Stories without data are just opinions.” She trained participants on factchecking techniques, interpreting statistics responsibly, and avoiding misinformation when reporting on SRHR issues. The message resonated strongly: accurate data can change policy, shape public opinion, and save lives.