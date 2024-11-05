IRIAD, Electoral Hub Seek Protection Of Nigerian Youths 

Share

The Initiative for Research, Innovation, and Advocacy in Development (IRIAD) and The Electoral Hub have called for policy frameworks that would actively promote youth inclusion, reform the justice and law enforcement systems to better protect young people’s rights in Nigeria.

A statement signed by Director, IRIAD -THE ELECTORAL HUB, Princess Hamman-Obels on Tuesday in Abuja to commemorate the 2024 African Youth Day, the groups stressed the need for government and critical stakeholders to strengthen youth engagement, foster leadership development, and catalyze investment in youth-focused initiatives across Africa.

Emphasizing the critical need for establishing robust dialogue mechanisms to incorporate youth perspectives in policy formulation, both groups expressed their dedication to nurturing youth leadership and creating pathways for substantive participation.

The groups while raising concerns over the arraignment of minors who participated in the #EndBadGovernanceProtest, frowned at the disparity in the inclusion of youths in active politics

The statement partly reads: “IRIAD and The Electoral Hub underscore the demographic significance of African youth, with more than 420 million individuals aged 15-35 representing approximately 35% of the continental population.

This observance seeks to strengthen youth engagement, foster leadership development, and catalyze investment in youth-focused initiatives across Africa.

“Examining Nigeria’s youth political landscape reveals striking disparities between representation and population. While youth voters constitute the largest demographic group at 39.65% (37,060,399 registered voters in 2023), their presence in leadership positions remains minimal.

“This disparity is evident in the forthcoming Ondo State governorship election scheduled for November 16, 2024, where only two candidates aged 18-35 are vying for governor and deputy positions.

“This pattern was evident in the recently conducted Edo State governorship election, which saw just one youth candidate among the contenders.

“IRIAD and The Electoral Hub voice particular alarm over the multifaceted challenges confronting Nigerian youth, from widespread unemployment to inadequate educational infrastructure.

“In Nigeria, where youth make up a significant portion of the population, the challenges they face are numerous and multifaceted.

“Beyond the persistently high rates of unemployment and underemployment, young Nigerians face significant challenges within the justice and law enforcement systems.

“The recent arraignment of 32 underage protesters during the #EndBadGovernance demonstrations at the Federal High Court, Abuja Division highlights the urgent need for reform in how the judicial and police systems interact with young citizens.

“The detention of minors, who were exercising their constitutional right to protest, raises serious concerns about the criminalization of youth activism and the violation of children’s rights as proscribed by Chapter IV of the 1999 Constitution and Section 11 of the Child Rights Act 2003.”

IRIAD and The Electoral Hub highlighted the troubling trend in which young individuals, particularly those involved in civic activism, encounter harassment, intimidation, and detention.

“The justice system’s treatment of youth protesters, especially minors, contradicts both national and international standards for protecting children’s rights and promoting youth civic engagement.

“This situation creates an environment of fear and distrust between young citizens and law enforcement institutions, further alienating youth from participating in democratic processes.

“In response to these challenges, IRIAD has implemented comprehensive capacity-building initiatives, including training in civic engagement, political awareness, and advocacy skills.

“The organization develops accessible educational tools, featuring infographics, and cartoons, designed to demystify political processes and highlight engagement opportunities.

“IRIAD and The Electoral Hub propose concrete measures for stakeholders, calling for policy frameworks that actively promote youth inclusion, reform the justice and law enforcement systems to better protect young people’s rights, develop mechanisms for meaningful youth consultation in policy-making, enhance educational access, and foster entrepreneurial development.

“They emphasize the critical need for establishing robust dialogue mechanisms to incorporate youth perspectives in policy formulation.”

Share

Please follow and like us: