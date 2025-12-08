New Telegraph

December 8, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 8, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. IRIAD Calls For…

IRIAD Calls For Urgent Enforcement Of Disability Act

The Initiative for Research, Innovation and Advocacy in Development (IRIAD) – The Electoral Hub, has called on government at all levels to translate Nigeria’s progressive disability laws into meaningful, live realities for over 29 million Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), especially Women with Disabilities (WWDs), as the world commemorates the 2025 International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD).

Speaking during activities marking the Day, Director of IRIAD, Princess HammanObels, said Nigeria must move beyond symbolic commitments and accelerate enforcement, funding, and public awareness to dismantle structural and cultural barriers that continue to marginalize PWDs.

She said: “Legal victories must translate into lived realities. True inclusion of persons with disabilities par- ticularly women requires dis- mantling barriers through enforcement, adequate funding, and societal change.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

“PWDs must be empowered as active contributors to national development, not treated as passive recipients of charity.”

Hamman-Obels emphasized that despite the passage of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act in 2018 and the expiration of the five-year accessibility moratorium in 2023 implementation remains weak.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

ADC Threatens To Join Contractors, Pensioners’ Protests Over Debts, Allowances
Read Next

Benin President Speaks After Failed Coup Attempt