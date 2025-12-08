IRIAD Calls For Urgent Enforcement Of Disability Act

The Initiative for Research, Innovation and Advocacy in Development (IRIAD) – The Electoral Hub, has called on government at all levels to translate Nigeria’s progressive disability laws into meaningful, live realities for over 29 million Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), especially Women with Disabilities (WWDs), as the world commemorates the 2025 International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD).

Speaking during activities marking the Day, Director of IRIAD, Princess HammanObels, said Nigeria must move beyond symbolic commitments and accelerate enforcement, funding, and public awareness to dismantle structural and cultural barriers that continue to marginalize PWDs.

She said: “Legal victories must translate into lived realities. True inclusion of persons with disabilities par- ticularly women requires dis- mantling barriers through enforcement, adequate funding, and societal change.

“PWDs must be empowered as active contributors to national development, not treated as passive recipients of charity.”

Hamman-Obels emphasized that despite the passage of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act in 2018 and the expiration of the five-year accessibility moratorium in 2023 implementation remains weak.