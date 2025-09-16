IRIAD Backs Women’s Special Seats Bill, Tasks Govt On Transparency, Inclusion

The Initiative for Research, Innovation, and Advocacy in Development (IRIAD) and The Electoral Hub, has thrown its weight behind the proposed Special Seats for Women bill, describing it as a vital step toward addressing gender imbalance in Nigeria’s political space.

The Director IRIAD-The Electoral Hub, Princess Hamman-Obels, in a message to commemorate this year’s International Day of Democracy, stressed that ensuring women’s representation in governance is key to strengthening democracy.

Hamman-Obels who frowned at what she described as “critically low” percentage of women in elective and appointive positions nationally despite comprising nearly half of Nigeria’s population, maintained that fair representation of women and other marginalized groups would foster equity, deepen participation, and build public trust in governance.

She said: “This year’s theme for the International Day of Democracy, “Achieving Gender Equality, Action by Action,” is particularly relevant to Nigeria’s Constitutional Review Agenda. “It underscores the pressing need for tangible, sustained measures to increase women’s representation and participation in political processes.”