IRIAD Advocates Enforcement Of Laws To End FGM

In commemoration of the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), the Initiative for Research Innovation and Advocacy in Development (IRIAD) has called for the enforcement of existing laws to help eradicate the harmful practice of FGM in the country.

A statement signed by the Director, IRIAD-The Electoral Hub, Princess Hamman-Obels urged stakeholders including government officials, healthcare providers, community leaders, educators, and civil society organizations to intensify their efforts in advocating against FGM.

She said, “The practice is often justified by cultural beliefs surrounding marriageability and purity. Despite a slight decline in national prevalence rates from 18% in 2016 to about 15% in 2021, many remain at risk due to weak enforcement of anti-FGM laws and insufficient community-level interventions.

“These groups must work collaboratively to raise awareness, enforce existing laws, and promote alternative rites of passage that respect the rights and dignity of women and girls.”

IRIAD acknowledged Nigeria’s efforts toward eliminating FGM by 2030, including the enactment of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act (VAPP) in 2015, which criminalizes FGM nationwide as well as the National Policy and Plan of Action for the Elimination of Female Genital Mutilation (2021-2025) which outlines strategies aimed at eradicating this practice through education and community engagement.

However, IRIAD noted that challenges such as inadequate funding for anti-FGM programmes and resistance from some traditional leaders still persist.

While emphasizing that FGM affects millions of women and girls worldwide, posing significant health risks and violating human rights, IRIAD highlighted that FGM leads to severe pain, infections, complications during childbirth, and psychological trauma.

IRIAD also pointed out that approximately 20 million women and girls in Nigeria have undergone FGM, making it one of the countries with the highest prevalence rates globally.

IRIAD emphasized that ending Female Genital Mutilation by 2030 was not just a goal but a moral imperative that requires urgent action from everyone involved.

“Together, we can create a future where every girl grows up free from harm and empowered to reach her full potential. Let us step up the pace!”

