IREX Reform Grant: UNILAG Reinforces Innovation Ecosystem, Showcases Technology Transfer Gains

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has reaffirmed its commitment to transforming academic research into commercially viable solutions, and to position the 64-year-old ivory tower as a leading hub for knowledge based enterprise and key contributor to Nigeria’s evolving innovation economy.

This commitment was reiterated during a high-level Technology Transfer Interaction, organised by the university’s Innovation & Technology Management Office (ITMO) to showcase its progress and outline the next phase of innovation commercialisation.

According to the university, by reinforcing and strengthening institutional frameworks for technology transfer, UNILAG has continued to demonstrate its resolve to bridge the gap between academic research and industry application, thereby ensuring that innovation generated within its laboratories delivers tangible societal and economic value. The theme of the interaction is: “Showcasing TTA Programme Achievements and Envisioning the Future of Technology Transfer at UNILAG.”

The interactive session highlighted significant milestones recorded under the Technology Transfer Ambassador Programme (TTAP), an initiative supported by the International Research & Exchanges Board (IREX) Technology Transfer Reform Grant.

The session brought together Technology Transfer Ambassadors (TTAs), members of the IREX-supported reform team, including the Principal Investigator, Dr Abiodun Gbenga-Ilori, Dr Ayodele Shittu, and Mrs Angela Itegboje, as well as ITMO staff, led by the Acting Director, Dr Olayinka Adewumi. The Head, Communication Unit for the university, Mrs Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, in a statement, said the measurable gains in IP Awareness and Innovation Pipeline presentations at the event revealed measurable progress achieved since the programme was launched.

The university in the statement, noted that TTAs has conducted innovation awareness sessions, strengthened Intellectual Property (IP) sensitisation efforts, identified high-potential research projects, and facilitated an expanded stream of invention disclosures to ITMO. “These efforts have enhanced early-stage IP identification, improved researcher engagement, and fostered a culture of innovation accountability within the university community,” the statement added. The programme, according to ITMO, has not only increased awareness, but also strengthened institutional structures for managing and protecting research outputs.