IRETI OSAYEMI: I Can’t Act Nude Even With $1M

Talented Nollywood actress, Ireti Osayemi, is one resourceful and go-to actor whose acting prowess is quite commendable. Infusing several languages to her role interpretation, Osayemi carved a niche for her brand after cutting her teeth in the English movies genre. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, Ireti spoke about her active involvement in Yoruba movies, what attracts her to a script among others.

How has it been being an actress?

It’s been wonderful; this is the only profession you get to practice every other profession in. Being an actress has been wonderful.

You are one of the few Yoruba actresses that has been able to stay off scandal throughout your acting career; what do u say is the secret behind this?

I try my best to stay out of trouble, I think there are some certain things that you will do and you know within yourself you are not doing the right thing, you might think you are doing the right thing and the society, the viewers see it the other way and it becomes a scandal. Sometimes, those things don’t really happen then people blow them out of proportion. It is not as if I have any trick, I have just been living my life, reason I am scandal free and I enjoy that status.

For some reason, you have been able to keep your shape intact, what has been your daily routine?

I have been trying to work on my weight seriously; this is show- biz, you can’t be just a particular size, you have to look different at a particular time, there are different stages in your career and you have to go with the trend, you need to look different.

You don’t say so much in a social media, why is that so?

I have got my hands full in my house, my kids, there is no time to go on social media. I love to go online and read then follow the trend but there is no time.

You are a beautiful woman, how do you handle your admirers?

I can’t dispute the fact that I do have admirers, it is normal for a woman to have admirers, I try my best to let my admirers know that am booked and should try someone else.

How have you been able manage acting, motherhood and the admiration you get from men?

It is normal, some men will tell you that I’m a married man as well so what is the big deal. You know what you want for yourself and you go for what you want.

Now that you are a versatile actress, how many languages can you speak?

I speak Yoruba fluently, I speak English fluently and I speak a bit of Igbo, I speak Liberian English fluently. I’m hoping to learn more languages.

If you were to work with an international Hollywood actor or actress, who will it be?

A whole lot of them, I would love to work with Denzel Washington.

Who, among Nigerian actors, have you enjoyed working with the most?

We have amazing actors in Nigeria, very good role interpreters. I have worked with quite a number of them and they are all amazing.

You are usually known with this traditional role, do you still have a dream role?

I have played quite a number of roles. I have a role I’d like to re-visit.

How many roles have you rejected and what kind of role will you reject?

I have rejected a lot of roles, I have to balance the home and work, so when it is crashing I have to reject them. I try my best not to turn down scripts, if the script is not what I want I try to talk to the producer to balance it. You don’t totally say this is a bad job, I don’t believe that there is a bad script, all you need is to put in some things, take some things out and make it perfect.

With a million dollar will you act nude?

No I won’t; I’m an African woman.

How has your husband reacted to your career choice, especially when he sees you doing romantic roles?

He would say I should not be fake and if I had chosen this profession, I should do it well, he is very supportive.

At what point did you discover you could act?

The truth is that I got into acting by accident. Though I always loved watching people act, I never knew I would one day act until the opportunity came. Since then, it has been a wonderful experience.

We know you’re a professional now, but what was it like at the outset?

I used to be scared of the camera, but I have outgrown that now. As you rightly said, I’m a professional now. I thank God for my fans who have been there for me all these years. Now, I can say I’m a star, but the fans are the real stars because they are the ones who make us want to put more effort into what we are doing.

How many movies have you featured in so far?

I have lost count. It’s over a decade, as you know. I had featured in over 50 English movies before crossing to the Yoruba movie genre. So far, I’ve featured in over 100 movies and TV soaps.

What do you consider before taking up a script?

I consider the depth of the story, the director and the cast.

What is the secret to your beauty?

I have no secret, this is just me, and it’s the grace of God.