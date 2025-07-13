Ireti Kingibe In Unending Battle With Wike

Since Senator Ireti Kingibe was sworn in as the representative of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), her tenure has been defined by intermittent face-off with the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike.

While Senator Kingibe maintains that she had no personal issues with Wike prior to assuming office, the rift between them has become increasingly public and tense.

Wike, widely regarded as a political heavyweight and seen by some as the de facto vice president in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, has reportedly failed to find common ground with the Labour Party senator.

Observers have pointed to political differences as a major factor in the stand-off. Kingibe, a member of the Labour Party, is neither aligned with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) nor Wike’s traditional base, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Her perceived outsider status in the political establishment of the FCT may be fueling the discord.

Some political analysts suggest that Wike’s leadership style; often described as authoritarian, has left little room for collaboration with the only senator representing the FCT.

Kingibe, however, has not shied away from speaking up. Rather than being boxed in, she has continued to assert her independence and commitment to her constituents.

The feud appeared to simmer down briefly but a recent interview granted by Senator Kingibe to a national television station reignited tensions.

On Channels Television’s Political Paradigm, the senator openly questioned Wike’s achievements and accused him of being disconnected from the people of the FCT.

Despite Wike’s celebrated infrastructure projects across Abuja, Kingibe shocked many by stating that former FCT Minister, Nasir El-Rufai, performed better during his tenure.

She praised El-Rufai for combining infrastructure with responsiveness to the needs of residents, unlike Wike, whom she accused of embarking on “white elephant” projects that do not address the everyday challenges of Abuja residents.

“If you ask any FCT person who has been the most impactful minister, they’ll say El-Rufai. He built roads and responded to the people’s needs,” she said.

Citing the relocation of an abattoir by Wike to an area lacking infrastructure, water, and security, Kingibe argued that being a successful FCT Minister was not about just building roads.

She went on to accuse Wike of arrogance and political intolerance.

According to Kingibe, he deliberately refused to cooperate with her, unlike El-Rufai, who worked harmoniously with previous senators regardless of party affiliation.

“Wike just picked on me for no reason. Maybe, he wanted me to hero-worship him, but I won’t do that.

“I came to serve the people. I’m 71 years old. I’ve lived in my current house for over 30 years. I’ve worked more than all the FCT senators combined since 1999. Wike said I won’t get a second term; I’m not even sure I want to contest in 2027,” she said.

In response, Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and Social Media to Wike, dismissed Kingibe’s comments, accusing her of political grandstanding.

He further alleged that the senator had failed to pay her legislative aides for several months, prompting many of them to leave her office.

“Wike will not be distracted by political shenanigans,” Olayinka stated.

Despite the back-and-forth, Senator Kingibe insists she will remain focused on serving her constituents.

For her, Wike’s resistance is just another challenge she must navigate as she seeks to represent the people of the FCT with integrity.

Whether this political feud will continue to dominate headlines or evolve into cooperation remains to be seen.

For now, Abuja remains a battleground; not just of infrastructure, but of ideals, egos, and politics.