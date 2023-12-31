Ireti Doyle Recounts Near-Death Experience After Inhaling Carbon Monoxide

“Thank God they did, and thank God that we stopped briefly at the mall to connect with Co- travellers and allow my boys to get some refreshments for the trip.

“Barely 30 minutes after these pictures were taken by @jem1yo … I was found unconscious in the car that had been sent to ferry us, foaming at the mouth, blood trickling down my nose…

What? Where?? How??? Forget the minutiae. It was a bizarre case of carbon monoxide poisoning… somehow, the gas had found its way through the AC vents, and the driver and I were sitting in the car, inhaling that sh*t. The ONLY reason I am alive to tell this story is because God, in His infinite mercy, said NO.

“On this day, Jehovah Jireh aligned the best Nigeria had to offer – people, medical personnel, logistics, and every single resource required in that moment and in the following days in my favour. Had ONE thing shifted out of place… I would not be here.

“This is a testimony and a teachable moment… Carbon monoxide poisoning is a thing… and not just from generators. It is silent and it is swift. God is also real… and He is faithful. I am a walking, talking, breathing testament to His faithfulness.”