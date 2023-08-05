IRETI DOYLE: Being Paid Handsomely, Plus For Me In My Job

…Says The ‘Naija’ Spirit Sets Nollywood Apart In How It Tells Stories

Having been in the industry for almost three decades, Nollywood actress, producer and writer, Ireti Doyle, recently made her debut as an Executive Producer in The Hidden, an Africa Magic Original Series. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, Doyle spoke on the inspiration behind the series and her transition into a producer after nearly three decades of being in front of the camera, challenges and how the Nigeria film industry has evolved over the years. Excerpts:

What inspired your transition from being in front of the camera to being behind?

I have been acting for nearly three decades and while great at it, I have the capacity to be/do so much more; it would have been a travesty on my part not to fully explore that. Secondly, as an actor, you get a very thin slice of the pie; as a producer you get a much bigger piece.

Finally, behind the camera and being on the business side of things also give more control over the creative process, influence the process via which it is birthed. In a nutshell, I’m laying the foundation for the next phase of my career, where I can get to continue to do what I love but with more autonomy.

With ‘The Hidden’ where you were a Co-Producer, why did it take so long to see this other side of you?

I created the Africa Magic original, The Hidden ̧ It is a 13-part TV series that airs on Africa Magic Channel 151 every Sunday and I was the Executive Producer, Head Writer and Lead Act. What took so long? It was always ever a matter of time and opportunity.

Writing and producing/presenting were skills I acquired and honed, starting out as an actor. For many years those were the skills that not only paid my bills, but they also made me a household name. As soon as I became established as an actor, I simply set them aside (to focus on acting) with the knowledge that they would still be put to good use in future.

As for opportunity and timing? First, I had to be confident that I was ready. The capacity was always there, it was the confidence that was lacking. Perhaps it would have taken even longer had Africa Magic not taken a chance on me.

While I have been with them for over a decade, and they recognise my work as an actor and a producer, up until that point, nothing in my CV guaranteed that I could handle a project of this magnitude. They took a gamble. Not only did they provide the perfect opportunity, Multichoice provided all the support required to succeed.

What inspired the story line and what do you think will be the take home for viewers?

The inspiration was to create a central figure that represents hope and redemption – a safe space. The story is character driven. And through her interactions with the people who she harbours in her house, we explore the human condition.

The Hidden touches on subjects like rape, underage marriage and other aspects of our culture that are not so pretty. It gets tense and dark sometimes, but in the end, there is redemption.

First of all, I hope the audience will be entertained and actually enjoy the show, I hope they get bowled over by the performances of our actors – most of them, relatively unknown. I hope they become invested in their stories and eager to find out “what next”.

The subliminal feeling I want to leave them with is that of hope – that things do get better, matters do get resolved no matter how seemingly tangled, and that life does offer second chances.

While embodying this character you played, were they any lessons learned?

Almost all the lessons learnt on this project were more on the production side of things. I had to learn many different things very quickly.

Thankfully, I had an ace Producer and a fantastic team; things were seamless. The problems encountered were resolved swiftly with minimum fuss. Embodying “Flo Ade” was the easiest of my assignments.

How challenging is your transition to being an Executive Producer?

I’ll say I’ve had a relatively easy transition thus far. One project does not accomplish that. You have to do it again and again, getting better each time. To be honest one would have to work extra hard to nick an Africa Magic Original.

Reason being that once you’re commissioned to produce for the Channel, every resource required to make a successful show is put at your disposal. So that kind of support plus a production team made up of highly creative professionals ensured that this particular ride was smooth.

So, in essence it was always only a matter of time and opportunity. What this has essentially done is that it heralds the next phase of my career. I am looking forward to doing this again and again and again. And it affords me the opportunity to continue to do what I love to do but now more and more on my own terms.

Going down memory lane, what has been your most challenging role as an actress and how have you been able to stay motivated through the years?

I have stayed motivated through the years because this is what I love to do. I would do it every day of the week and twice on Sunday. I genuinely enjoy my career. To get paid handsomely for it alongside other perks of the job is an added bonus.

There have been several “challenging” roles throughout my career, each one for a different reason. But giving it serious thought, I would have to say “Sheila Ade-Williama in “Tinsel”.

Reason being that when you’ve played a character for so long – in this case 14/15 years -there is a tendency to take it for granted. The challenge is keeping the character fresh, and not allowing oneself to become bored, complacent and begin to dip.

How do you think the Nigerian film industry has evolved since you first started acting?

We have evolved in leaps and bounds. I am so proud of our journey thus far. I am so proud of how far we have come, what has been accomplished, and the kind of collaborations that we are now involved in. I am so proud of all front liners, especially the women, doing great things.

It is a wonderful time to be involved. Is there room for improvement? Ab- solutely. There will always be but there is no denying that we have come a long way and there is so much to be proud of. If we weren’t on the right track, we wouldn’t have the big streamers here.

Everybody is here, this is a huge market. Our production values have grown exponentially and I am looking forward to the time when the artistic end of things like storytelling and the scripts will get even better. But we have evolved tremendously and the only people who cannot see it or hear it are the blind and deaf.

What would you say has brought you this far in your career?

Dedication and respect for my craft mainly, an easy-going temperament and a willingness to be a good team player have also stood me in good stead. Then there’s the number one ingredient, without which all else fails – grace.

What do you think sets Nollywood apart from other film industries all over the world?

I think because we are not afraid to navigate the industry and when I say the industry, I am talking about the global industry as one combined. When we are navigating, we navigate as Nigerians. We are not ashamed of our ‘Nigerianess’.

It shows in our stories, it shows in the way we tell the stories, the way we present the stories, and the way we build these stories to the world. We carry that Naija spirit, the best of the Naija spirit, with pride. I think that is what gives us a unique flavour. Is all of that good all the time? Maybe not.

But there is no denying that it sets us apart. When the Nigerians arrive, you will know. So, I think the fact that we carry that identity with us around with pride is one of the things that sets us apart.

What has life taught you?

Life has also taught me not to take myself too seriously. It has also taught me that things are not always what they seem; never assume. Always seek clarity.

Any regret career wise?

Nope. No regrets whatsoever! The days can be long, the work conditions not always great, I would do it anyway. I’m doing exactly what I was created to do!