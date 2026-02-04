iREP International Documentary Film Festival Partners Ecobank, Unveils 15th Anniversary Edition

The iREPRESENT International Documentary Film Festival (iREP) has announced a strategic partnership with Ecobank Nigeria for its 15th anniversary edition, scheduled to hold March 18–22, 2026, at the Ecobank PanAfrican Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The 2026 festival marks 15 years since the founding of iREP, acclaimed as one of Africa’s most influential platforms for documentary films.

Convened by the Foundation for the Promotion of Documentary Films in Africa (FPDFA), iREP has consistently advanced documentary storytelling, critical discourse, and capacity development across the continent.

With the theme “Transformation,” the anniversary edition will examine the transformative power of documentary filmmaking in Africa over the past 15 years.

The various events in the programme – conversations, screenings, workshops, trainings etc – will spotlight the role of documentary films in shaping public discourse, influencing policy, preserving cultural memory, and amplifying African voices on global platforms.

Set against a reawakened African cultural renaissance, the festival reflects a renewed emphasis on African creativity, identity, and talent. Through documentary cinema, iREP continues to place African storytellers at the centre of conversations shaping the continent’s past, present, and future.

Co-Founder and Executive Director of iREP, Femi Odugbemi, unveiling the anniversary edition recently in Lagos, stated: “The 2026 festival is a special anniversary edition, marking 15 years since the founding of iREP, one of Africa’s most influential platforms for documentary cinema.

He added, “Over the years, iREP has played a critical role in advancing documentary storytelling, discourse, and skills development across the continent.”

Odugbemi described the partnership with Ecobank Nigeria as a landmark collaboration that reflects a shared commitment to youth empowerment, creativity, and capacity building, particularly for young and emerging documentary filmmakers.

As part of the partnership, Ecobank Nigeria will host a three-day Mobile Phone Filmmaking Workshop from March 16–18, 2026, ahead of the festival. To be facilitated by renowned and tested filmmakers, the workshop will provide participants with hands-on training in producing compelling documentary films using mobile devices.

Outstanding films produced during the workshop will attract prize rewards, encouraging innovation and excellence among participants. Commenting on the collaboration, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at Ecobank Nigeria, Austen Osokpor, reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to the creative and cultural sectors.

“As a PanAfrican bank, we have a collective vision of promoting African culture to reinforce and celebrate our shared heritage. This partnership aligns with the broader resurgence of African creativity, enabling talents to thrive while preserving the stories that define who we are as a people,” Osokpor said.

The 2026 iREP programme will feature over 30 documentary films, including award-winning titles addressing key themes such as governance and democracy, advocacy, technology, and culture.

The festival will offer a dynamic mix of screenings, panel discussions, workshops, and networking sessions — bringing together filmmakers, scholars, policymakers, students, and documentary enthusiasts from across Africa and beyond.