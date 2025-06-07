Ireland Govt Deports 35 Nigerians – NiDCOM

Share

No fewer than 35 Nigerians, including five children, have been deported to Nigeria by the Republic of Ireland in a chartered flight that departed from Dublin Airport.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the returnees, comprising 21 men, nine women, and five children, landed in Nigeria on Thursday, June 5.

Irish Minister for Justice, Jim O’Callaghan, said he was “Happy to say” that all of them returned to Nigeria despite an unscheduled stopover due to a medical incident on board.

While the Irish government did not give a specific reason for the deportation of the Nigerian nationals, O’Callaghan only said, “Ireland has a rules-based immigration system. It is important that those rules are robust and enforced.”

However, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) spokesperson, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, said it was not aware of the deportation of the Nigerians by Ireland on Thursday.

