Iree Prince Congratulates Adeleke On 63rd Birthday, Praises Him On Achievements

A leading aspirant to the ancient throne of Iree, Boripe Local Government Area of Osun State, Prince Ali Afolabi has showered encomiums on the state Governor, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke on his 63rd birthday anniversary.

Prince Ali Afolabi, of the Olubonku ruling house in Iree, in a statement he signed and issued on Saturday, congratulated Governor Adeleke and described him as an extraordinary governor who has positively changed status quo in the scheme of governance with utmost diligence and fear of God.

According to the business mogul of international repute, Governor Adeleke’s efforts in restoring normalcy in Iree land when some agents of illegality attempted to foist a wrong person on the stool of the kingdom would remain indelible in the hearts of illustrious sons and daughters of the town, adding that “Governor, by this singular act, has written his name in gold in the annals of Iree and Osun at large.”

While also felicitating with Adeleke for bagging The Champion’s Governor of the Year Award, the royal personality noted that the honour bestowed on Governor Adeleke is an attestation that the governor has performed beyond people’s expectations since he assumed office.

Praising the governor further, Prince Ali Afolabi wrote, “I congratulate the People’s Governor and an extraordinary politician, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke on his 63rd birthday.

“Your Excellency, I must say that this year’s birthday is a very unique one. This is the year the will of the people as generously and democratically given during the July 16, 2022 governorship election in Osun State was affirmed by the highest court of the land.

“Mr Governor, this same year, you meritoriously bagged the Governor of the Year Award just about seven months in office; this can only further prove that you are God sent to the people of Osun State.

“As I pray God to continue to make you succeed in all your endeavours in sound health of mind and body, I want to sincerely appreciate all your selfless efforts in putting smiles on the faces of the good people of Osun State.

“In a country that seriously yearns for leaders of character and diligence, having someone like you who possess these scarce attributes is indeed a blessing and this, we the people of Iree and Osun State at large do not take for granted.

“As you continue to care for the masses, be rest assured that we the led are ever ready to support you to achieve maximum success in office.

“Happy Birthday to a bringer of saving light in Osun and many happy returns of the day to a governor who abhors illegality and injustice, who is cheerful, respectful, honest, hardworking, intelligent, God’s fearing and who, by God’s grace and overwhelming mandate of the people is the architect of modern Osun State,” Prince Ali Afolabi concluded.