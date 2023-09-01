Iree Poly: Court Stops Adeleke From Appointing New Rector

The Lagos division of the National Industrial Court (NICN), presided over by Justice Opeloye A. Ogunbowale, has stopped the governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, alongside 14 others, from appointing a Rector for Osun State Polytechnic, Iree.

The judge decided while granting an Exparte Motion filed by the purported suspended Rector of the institution, Dr Tajudeen Odetayo, over his alleged illegal suspension as the Rector of Osun State Polytechnic, Iree (OSPOLY), Osun State.

Justice Ogunbowale equally directed Governor Adeleke and other respondents to take further action on the institution, pending the hearing of the Motion on Notice.

After making the orders, the judge declared that a hearing notice be issued to all respondents before the next adjourned date.

The directives of Justice Ogunbowale came consequent upon the Motion Exparte moved by the claimant/applicant counsel, Mr Rasheed Adeniyi Oluwofobi, who urged the court to grant the application in the interest of justice and public interest.

According to Dr Odetayo, the Motion Exparte was brought pursuant to Section 256C (a), (d) and Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), Order 17 Rule 1 & 2 of the National Industrial Court (Civil Procedure Rule 2017 and under the inherent jurisdiction of the court.

He asked the judge for an order of interim injunction restraining the defendants/respondents, their servants, privies, employees or howsoever described from giving effects to the letter of suspension dated 11th July 2023 and letter of query dated 1st August 2023 given to the claimant/applicant herein or in any way interfering with the claimant/applicant’s position as the Rector of Osun State Polytechnic, pending the hearing and determination of Motion on Notice for interlocutory injunction before the court.

In his argument on the application dated August 21, 2023, and filed the same date, Dr Odetayo submitted that the claimant deposed to an affidavit that common law and equity had not been followed in the purported suspension planned in collaboration and conspiracy of the 1, 2 to 15 respondents.

Aside from Adeleke, other respondents in the suit designated NICN/OS/37/2023 include the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Osun State, Ministry of Education, Osun State Polytechnic Iree, the Governing Council, OSPOLY.

The Chief of Staff to Osun State Governor, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, Mr Alabi Kehinde Adeyemi, Mr M.A.K. Jimoh, Permanent Secretary, Osun State Ministry of Education & Chairman, Investigative Panel of Inquiry into allegations of Corrupt Practices against the Rector, OSPOLY, Odetayo.

Others are A. A. Bello, Dr F. M. Olaoye, Mrs O. Abioye, Acting Bursar of OSPOLY and member of the Investigative Panel, S. A. Afolabi, Acting Registrar, OSPOLY and Secretary of the panel, Abiodun Oloyede and Mrs T. A. Samuel as 1st the 15th respondents respectively.

The case has been adjourned until October 10, 2023, for a hearing.