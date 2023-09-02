Iree Poly: Court Stops Adeleke From Appointing New Rector

The Lagos Division of the National Industrial Court (NICN), presided over by Justice Opeloye A. Ogunbowale, yesterday, stopped the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, alongside 14 others, from appointing a Rector for Osun State Polytechnic, Iree.

The judge revealed this, while granting suspended Rector of the institution, Dr Tajudeen Odetayo, over his alleged illegal suspension as the Rector of Osun State Polytechnic, Iree (OSPOLY), Osun State. Justice Ogunbowale equally directed Governor Adeleke and other respondents to stay further action on the institution, pending the hearing of the Motion on Notice. After making the orders, the judge declared that a hearing notice be issued to all respondents before the next adjourned date

. The directives of Justice Ogunbowale came consequent upon the Motion Exparte moved by the claimant/applicant counsel, Mr Rasheed Adeniyi Oluwofobi, who urged the court to grant the application in the interest of justice and public interest.

According to Dr Odetayo, the Motion Exparte was brought pursuant to Section 256C (a), (d) and Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), Order 17 Rule 1 & 2 of the National Industrial Court (Civil Procedure Rule 2017 and under the inherent jurisdiction of the court.

In his argument on the application dated August 21, 2023, and filed the same date, Dr Odetayo submitted that the claimant deposed to an affidavit that common law and equity had not been followed in the purported suspension planned in collaboration and conspiracy of the 1, 2 to 15 respondents. The case was then adjourned to October 10, 2023, for hearing.