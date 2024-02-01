Iraqi Militant Group Suspends Attacks Against US

An Iraqi militant group suspected of launching a drone strike in Jordan that killed three US soldiers said it has suspended operations against the US.

Kataib Hezbollah, the Iran-aligned group that took credit for the attack on Sunday, said it was “to prevent embarrassment of the Iraqi government”.

US President Joe Biden said he had decided how to respond to the attack but did not elaborate, reports the BBC. Iran has warned it will retaliate against any attack on its “interests”. Earlier, it denied US and British accusations that it was involved in Sunday’s attack.