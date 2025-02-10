Iraq President Files Lawsuit Against PM Over Unpaid Salaries

Share

The President of Iraq, Abdul Latif Rashid has sued the country’s Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani over unpaid salaries of civil servants in the autonomous region of Kurdistan, bringing into focus a rift in the country’s leadership.

New Telegraph gathered that President Rashid filed the lawsuit against Sudani and Finance Minister, Taif Sami last month, but his Adviser, Hawri Tawfiq made this announcement on Sunday, February 9.

The suit, submitted to Iraq’s top court, seeks an order to ensure that salaries are paid without interruption despite ongoing financial disputes between Baghdad and Arbil, the regional capital.

READ ALSO:

Iraq’s public sector is wracked with inefficiency and corruption, and analysts say Sudani and Rashid had long had disagreements.

It was reported that while public sector workers received their January salaries, they are still waiting for their December pay.

Tawfiq said the lawsuit was only disclosed now due to protests over missed payments in Sulaimaniyah, Kurdistan’s second-largest city and the president’s hometown.

Kurdistan regional president Nechirvan Barzani recently thanked Sudani for his cooperation on financial issues, including salaries.

Local media reported that hundreds of people from Sulaimaniyah on Sunday attempted to protest in Arbil, but police used tear gas to disperse them.

Share

Please follow and like us: