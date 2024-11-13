ÌRÀPADÀ: Durodola’s Re-Interpretation Of Discarded Materials

Share

Celebrated Lagos-based multidisciplinary Nigerian artist, Yusuf Durodola, has carved a niche for himself with his mastery of the creative use and transformation of discarded materials into priceless art pieces that have earned him global acclaim.

His solo exhibition tagged “ÌRÀPADÀ: Re-Interpretation of Discarded Materials”, which is set to open tomorrow, Thursday, November 14, at The Nike Art Gallery, Abuja, captures the symbiotic relationship between man and his immediate environment.

Curated by Oluwaseyi Awoyomi, the exhibition will feature 16 works, all made from recycled materials, a visual performance, a 3D work in motion, as well as a video of his past performances.

Speaking at media parley heralding the exhibition, Durodola explained that the exhibition brings to the fore the power of mindset and possible transformation in recycling/upcycling wastes in harnessing environmental sustainability.

Durodola said that the exhibition is also an advocacy for a better environment. “I am drawing attention to our disregard for our environment through our actions and inactions. We are the ones who littered our space and the space is going to give it back to us,” he noted.

Explaining further with ‘Garbage in Garbage Out’, one of the works on display, it underscores the fact that “what we throw out there is what we are going to get back.” He said: “Every image in this work represents our space.

So, this our space looking back to us, this is what you have given me, I am giving it back to you. “If you look at the image you will not see anything. Again, it reminds us that we don’t see or feel what we do until the consequences turn back to us like the impact of climate change today,” he explained.

For him, “waste becomes waste when we don’t know what to do with it.” Explaining the idea behind his using recycled materials and what people often regard as waste for his work, he said: “Apart from serving as materials for creating art, recycling waste helps to clean the environment and safeguard us from the impact of climate change.

“Waste becomes waste when we don’t know what to do with it. Any object that you don’t know what it would be used for is a thrash and a waste even cloth you don’t wear again. It is not trash until you trash it, it is not waste until you waste it.

“I learnt that Lagos State wants to ban plastic bottles, cellophane bags and styrofoam packs. I want to do a performance to counter that because it is not the action, but the mind. If we don’t change our minds, people will still be blocking gutters and littering the environment with trash.

If you ban plastic, what about biscuits and sweet wrappings, they also block the gutters. “When people know what to use these junks for, they will key into it. Someone has given me junks, plastics, CDs and others after seeing my works on recycled materials here.

They brought some here for me. That consciousness is what we need and not the ban.” In her foreword for the exhibition, renwoned artist, founder and creative director, Nike Art Gallery, Chief (Mrs) Nike Okundaye, noted that the body of work for this solo exhibition symbolises a kind of rebirth, stressing that its title “Ìràpadà: Re-interpretation of Discarded Materials” took her back to the early days when she first sought out “the man of the hour, Yusuf Durodola”.

She notes: “I was in search of him, asking about him persistently—not because he was elusive – but because Yusuf is a creator in constant motion, never waiting for circumstances to dictate his next move.

His relentless drive to craft something new, something fresh, is awe-inspiring. He executes the impossible with unmatched energy and focus. “As you explore the works in this exhibition, including the CATOMAG (a blend of Catalogue and Magazine), the essence of re-imagining is palpable.

Yusuf’s mastery extends beyond repurposing discarded materials—it challenges how we approach exhibitions and everything that surrounds them. This exhibition represents not only his continuous ascent in the recycled/upcycled art world but a shift in perspective for all who engage with his collectibles.

Share

Please follow and like us: